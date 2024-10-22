Parents of RG Kar murder victim seek Amit Shah's help in fight for justice

The parents of a junior doctor, who was raped and murdered at West Bengal’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking an appointment to discuss their plight. In an email sent to Shah’s office on Tuesday, the victim’s father expressed the ‘tremendous mental pressure’ they are under and requested Shah’s ‘insights’, ‘guidance, and help’, reported The Indian Express.

The email begins with birthday wishes to Shah, stating, “Wish you a very happy and healthy birthday and hope this letter finds you in good health… I am writing to respectfully request an appointment with you at your convenience or at any other location as you may suggest (sic).” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The father continued, “After that heinous unforeseen incident happened to our daughter, we have been going through tremendous mental pressure and feeling helpless now. Sir, I along with my wife want to meet with you to discuss a few things regarding the situation and pray for your guidance and help.”

He said, “I would be truly grateful for the opportunity to speak with you and gain your insights on the issue, as I believe your experience and guidance would be invaluable.”

The victim’s parents have been vocal in their demand for justice, participating in state-wide protests after their daughter's body was found on August 9 at the hospital. They have previously accused the West Bengal government and the Kolkata police of attempting to cover up the incident, initially labelling it as a suicide and rushing to cremate the body. They also alleged that police officials tried to bribe them following the incident.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to consider the allegations made by the parents and to keep them informed on the progress of the investigation into their daughter’s death.

More From This Section

Tapas Pramanik, who was copied in the email, told the media outlet, “While meeting the parents of the victim, there was a discussion regarding seeking an appointment with the Union Home Minister. We are not happy with the progress of the investigation, and neither are the parents. Many unanswered questions remain. There is also the need for fast-tracking court proceedings to bring the culprits to justice. The parents are traumatised, and there is nothing wrong in meeting the Union Home Minister.”

In addition to joining the ‘Reclaim the Night’ protests, the victim’s parents have been actively participating in rallies and marches, alongside junior doctors demanding better security in medical college hospitals. Even on Monday, they visited Esplanade to show their support for the protestors and urged junior doctors to end their hunger strike.