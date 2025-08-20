Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Lok Sabha passes bill to promote e-sports, social games, completely ban RMG

Lok Sabha passes bill to promote e-sports, social games, completely ban RMG

Cleared by the Union Cabinet on Tuesday, the Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha earlier in day. Senior officials described it as a balanced measure, defending the government's decision to outlaw RMG

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha

Concerns raised by industry associations over potential job losses, estimated at 200,000, are “inflated” and will need independent verification, a senior IT ministry official said.

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which bans all forms of real-money gaming (RMG) and their advertisements in India. The Bill proposes jail terms of up to three years and fines of up to ₹1 crore for anyone offering RMG in the country and prohibits banks from working with companies providing such services.
 
Cleared by the Union Cabinet on Tuesday, the Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day. Senior officials described it as a balanced measure, defending the government’s decision to outlaw RMG.
 
Union Electronics and Information Technology (IT) Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Bill seeks to encourage e-sports and social games while curbing real-money games to address rising addiction, especially among children and youth.
 
 
“If there is a choice between addressing a problem that affects society at large and supporting an industry, the government will always address the larger societal issue. These games have caused heavy financial losses and instances of fraud. It was imperative for the government to act in the greater interest of society,” Vaishnaw said after the Bill’s passage.
 
The Bill, passed by the Lower House of Parliament, proposes that anyone who engages in or authorises funding for RMG will face up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to ₹1 crore, or both. Repeat offenders may face up to five years in jail and a fine of ₹2 crore.

Also Read

online gaming

Money gaming industry may be forced to fold as Centre goes all in on banpremium

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Tharoor warns ban may push online gaming underground, calls for regulation

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Gaming bodies seek Amit Shah's intervention to stop RMG ban in India

online gaming, Online gambling, gaming industry

Govt set to log out real-money games; Bill to be tabled on Wednesdaypremium

online gaming

Govt likely to tighten rules for money-based games in Online Gaming Bill

 
Beyond the ban, the Bill proposes setting up an authority to promote e-sports and social games by issuing guidelines and standards. It also calls for training academies, research centres, and institutions “dedicated to the advancement of e-sports”.
 
“E-sports will get legal recognition through this Bill. This will help players and organisations competing globally to receive government-backed recognition,” Vaishnaw added.
 
Concerns raised by industry associations over potential job losses, estimated at 200,000, are “inflated” and will need independent verification, a senior IT ministry official said.
 
“It’s not as if companies hired all these people solely to make real-money games. Of the three segments — e-sports, social gaming, and RMG — only the last has been banned. The Bill also supports the growth of the other two with budgets, authorities, and government backing as and when needed,” the official said, adding that the move brings much-needed clarity for the industry.
 
Another official said the government’s support for e-sports could open new opportunities for software engineers and gaming firms.
 
On Tuesday, after the Cabinet cleared the Bill, three gaming associations — the All India Gaming Federation, the E-Gaming Federation, and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports — wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, warning that “a blanket prohibition would strike a death knell for this legitimate, job-creating industry and cause serious harm to Indian users”.
 
The letter also argued that the domestic gaming sector, which generates ₹31,000 crore annually and pays nearly ₹20,000 crore in taxes, would lose appeal for global investors.
 
But IT ministry officials said all ministries agreed on the measure, and that the potential revenue loss was outweighed by societal concerns.
 
“Around 450 million gamers lose money annually in online RMG. Nearly ₹20,000 crore is lost due to skewed algorithms, misleading advertisements, or fraud,” one official said.

More From This Section

Enforcement Directorate

IAS officer, builders misused power in high-value fraud case, says ED

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

AI should be used in preparation of project report for highways: Gadkari

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Parliament clears bill to set up India's 22nd IIM in Guwahati with ₹555 cr

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

CM Rekha Gupta calls attack a cowardly bid to weaken resolve to serve Delhi

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

Advisory Board for Banking and Financial Frauds reconstituted for 2 year

Topics : gaming industry Gaming Industry India Mobile gaming market Lok Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon