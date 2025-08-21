Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Parliament's monsoon session sees lowest functioning of 18th Lok Sabha

Parliament's monsoon session sees lowest functioning of 18th Lok Sabha

The Monsoon Session of Parliament was held between July 21 and August 21. Both Houses functioned for 21 days as scheduled

A motion to impeach Justice Yashwant Varma was admitted by the LS Speaker. A three-member committee has been constituted to examine the issue. | (Photo: PTI)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

The Monsoon Session of Parliament was held between July 21 and August 21. Both Houses functioned for 21 days as scheduled. However, two-thirds of the planned time was lost to disruptions.
 
The Lok Sabha (LS) functioned for 29% of its scheduled time, while the Rajya Sabha (RS) for 34 per cent, according PRS Legislative Research -- a think-tank that studies legislative performance.
 
This was the lowest functioning seen during the 18th LS.
 
Question Hour functioned for 23%of scheduled time in the LS and for 6% in the RS.
 

No questions were answered orally on 12 days in the RS and seven days in the LS. 
 
There was limited discussion on Bills before passing
 
13 Bills were introduced during the session (excluding appropriation Bills).
 
Five Bills were referred to committees. Three were referred to Joint Committees, and two were referred to Select Committees of LS. 
 
The other eight were passed within the session.
 
50% of the functioning time of the LS (19 hrs) and more than a third of the functioning time of the RS (16 hrs) was spent on discussing Operation Sindoor.
 
A motion to impeach Justice Yashwant Varma was admitted by the LS Speaker. A three-member committee has been constituted to examine the issue.
 
Source: PRS Legislative Research
 
Compiled by Archis Mohan

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

