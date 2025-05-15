Liquor giant Pernod Ricard denied Delhi liquor licence again amid probe

The Delhi government has once again rejected French liquor giant Pernod Ricard's request for a licence to sell its brands in the national capital, citing " lack of moral probity", news agency Reuters reported on Thursday.

This is the third time the firm has been denied a licence on grounds of allegedly breaching the city's liquor policy in 2021. Moreoever, the denial comes despite an Indian appellate authority advising city officials to reconsider, citing the lack of conviction in investigations against Pernod.

Third time unlucky

However, on May 9, city excise commissioner Sunny K Singh, noted in his order that "Mere existence of allegations and investigation justifies administrative caution in licensing matters."

“Allowing a company facing allegations of financial misconduct to operate under a state license would not only undermine public trust but also expose state revenue to risk," the order noted.

Responding to the rejection, Pernod Ricard said that it did not agree with the decision and is seeking to "securing a fresh licence for the current financial year".

Business arrangement under the scanner

The firm has been accused of violating the city-state's rules by illegally extending bank guarantees to New Delhi's retailers, which in return agreed to boost the company's market share.

Also Read

Despite denying any wrongdoing, an internal probe commissioned by Pernod Ricard found that its top executives had indeed violated city laws, Reuters reported.

Pernod Ricard is a popular liquor company that makes brands like Absolut vodka, Chivas Regal whisky, and Beefeater gin, among others. The Delhi license is important for the company because it has in the past said that New Delhi alone accounted for 5 per cent of its total sales in India, which stood at $3.13 billion last year.