Petitioner to approach Delhi Police seeking removal of blockade at Singhu

The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed a petitioner to make a representation to the Delhi Police Commissioner regarding the removal of the extensive blockade at the Singhu border (NH-44). The petitioner had sought a directive for the blockade's removal, arguing that it had caused significant inconvenience by hindering the smooth flow of traffic without providing alternative routes for commuters. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp After issuing directions to the petitioner to approach the police commissioner, the Delhi High Court bench led by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela disposed of the plea, concluding the matter at this stage.

The three petitioners -- Shankar Mor from Lateef Garden, Sachin Aneja from Aggarsain Colony, and Shivam Dhamija from Rair Kalan -- have filed the public interest litigation (PIL) through their advocates Mohit Gupta, Sachin Miglani, and others in the Delhi High Court.

The petition highlighted the extensive roadblock at the Singhu border, placed as part of the security arrangements by the Delhi Police prevent farmers from reaching Delhi during a protest earlier this year, after failed talks between farmers' organizations and the Union Government.

The petitioners argued that the Singhu border has remained blocked for several months without providing alternative routes for safe and smooth travel between Delhi and Haryana. As a result, commuters have been forced to use nearby ancillary roads through villages, many of which are in poor condition, making travel hazardous.

The blockade has caused significant disruption, including massive traffic jams, and has severely impacted public movement, particularly those traveling for medical treatment. The petitioners, who work in Delhi and Gurugram and commute to Panipat for work, have stated that the blockade has caused them to regularly experience delays, preventing them from reaching their destinations on time.

More From This Section

The petitioner highlighted in the plea that even after more than seven months, despite the absence of any ongoing farmers' protest at the Singhu border, the authorities have continued to block the road. This prolonged blockade has led to massive traffic jams, causing significant inconvenience to the public.

The plea further emphasised that many residents of Haryana rely on Delhi's superior healthcare infrastructure for medical treatment.

Due to the blockade, patients, ambulances, school buses, and commuters traveling for work are facing severe delays, with some being stuck for hours. The petitioner argued that this ongoing road closure is unnecessarily affecting the lives of many, particularly those needing timely medical care and essential services, and sought immediate relief.