Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Petitioner to approach Delhi Police seeking removal of blockade at Singhu

Petitioner to approach Delhi Police seeking removal of blockade at Singhu

The petitioner had sought a directive for the blockade's removal, arguing that it had caused significant inconvenience by hindering the smooth flow of traffic without providing alternative routes

farmers protest
The plea further emphasised that many residents of Haryana rely on Delhi's superior healthcare infrastructure for medical treatment | File image
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 2:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed a petitioner to make a representation to the Delhi Police Commissioner regarding the removal of the extensive blockade at the Singhu border (NH-44).

The petitioner had sought a directive for the blockade's removal, arguing that it had caused significant inconvenience by hindering the smooth flow of traffic without providing alternative routes for commuters.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

After issuing directions to the petitioner to approach the police commissioner, the Delhi High Court bench led by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela disposed of the plea, concluding the matter at this stage.

The three petitioners -- Shankar Mor from Lateef Garden, Sachin Aneja from Aggarsain Colony, and Shivam Dhamija from Rair Kalan -- have filed the public interest litigation (PIL) through their advocates Mohit Gupta, Sachin Miglani, and others in the Delhi High Court.

The petition highlighted the extensive roadblock at the Singhu border, placed as part of the security arrangements by the Delhi Police prevent farmers from reaching Delhi during a protest earlier this year, after failed talks between farmers' organizations and the Union Government.

The petitioners argued that the Singhu border has remained blocked for several months without providing alternative routes for safe and smooth travel between Delhi and Haryana. As a result, commuters have been forced to use nearby ancillary roads through villages, many of which are in poor condition, making travel hazardous.

The blockade has caused significant disruption, including massive traffic jams, and has severely impacted public movement, particularly those traveling for medical treatment. The petitioners, who work in Delhi and Gurugram and commute to Panipat for work, have stated that the blockade has caused them to regularly experience delays, preventing them from reaching their destinations on time.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Keep Gods out of politics, says Supreme Court on controversy over Tirupati laddus

Kangana agrees to cuts suggested in film 'Emergency': Censor Board to HC

Timely subsidy payment uncertain as funds needed for Ladki Bahin: Gadkari

SC miffed over PIL seeking in-house inquiry against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Over 29,000 Indians missing in SE Asia; trapped in cyber slavery: Report

The petitioner highlighted in the plea that even after more than seven months, despite the absence of any ongoing farmers' protest at the Singhu border, the authorities have continued to block the road. This prolonged blockade has led to massive traffic jams, causing significant inconvenience to the public.

The plea further emphasised that many residents of Haryana rely on Delhi's superior healthcare infrastructure for medical treatment.

Due to the blockade, patients, ambulances, school buses, and commuters traveling for work are facing severe delays, with some being stuck for hours. The petitioner argued that this ongoing road closure is unnecessarily affecting the lives of many, particularly those needing timely medical care and essential services, and sought immediate relief.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Plea filed in Delhi HC against mobile apps sharing vehicle owners' details

HC directs Centre to decide representation on inefficiencies of AirSewa

Excise 'scam': SC refuses urgent hearing on Dhall's plea against HC order

Hyatt PE in India be taxed even if global entity earns losses: Delhi HC

Supreme Court to use AI to generate summaries for pleadings: ACJ Manmohan

Topics :Delhi High Courtfarmers protestDelhi Police

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story