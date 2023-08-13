Planning to end sirens on VIP vehicles: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Seeking to end VIP culture, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that he is planning to put an end to sirens on VIP vehicles.

Significantly, Minister Gadkari was addressing the public during the inauguration ceremony of Pune's Chandni Chowk flyover.

"Controlling sound pollution is very important. I am lucky that I got an opportunity to end the red light (beacon) on VIP's vehicle. Now, I am planning to put an end to sirens on VIP vehicles," said Gadkari.

Gadkari said that he wants to replace the sound of horns, sirens with a soothing music of Indian musical instruments.

"I am making a policy in which the siren sound would be replaced by the sound of Basuri (flute), tabla, and 'shankh'. I want people to be relieved from noise pollution.", said Gadkari.

Notably, the highly anticipated Chandni Chowk of Pune, also known as the Multi-Level Flyovers project was inaugurated today by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were also be present, along with other local leaders.

According to Gadkari, a total of 4 flyovers, 1 underpass widening and 2 new underpasses have been constructed in this entire project. The Chandni Chowk flyover project aims to decongest traffic in Maharashtra's Pune city, Gadkari added.

"The main problem of traffic congestion in Pune city and district will be solved due to this bridge which is 16.98 km long and costing Rs 865 crore. Under this project of total length of 16 km, the work of 2.2 km long Chandni Chowk Interchange has been completed. Both sides of the Mumbai-Bangalore highway have 2-lane internal and 2-lane external service. A total of 8 ramps have been constructed to go in 8 different directions from the same interchange, which will provide strong connectivity to various areas." Gadkari said.

This multi-level flyover has been built to alleviate the traffic chaos in the Pune Bangalore highway NH-48 and the nearby local area of the highway.

It has been five years since the foundation stone was laid for this project. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 865 crore, with contributions from the state government and the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Chandni Chowk served as a major junction connecting various areas such as Bavdhan, National Defence Academy, Pashan, Mulshi Road, Paud Road of Pune city, and the Mumbai-Bengaluru bypass. Traffic chaos on the highway compelled the civic body to plan the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk.

The flyover consists of four bridges and two underpasses.