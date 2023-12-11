Home / India News / PM calls on youth for ideas to make India a developed nation by 2047

PM calls on youth for ideas to make India a developed nation by 2047

The prime minister also said that this is the historic period when India is going to take a quantum jump and asked the nation to take a pledge

Shiva Rajora New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
Calling upon the youth to contribute to the development of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the ‘Ideas Portal’ on which young people can give suggestions to make India a developed country by 2047.

Virtually addressing the ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Voice of Youth’ event organised by governors of various states, the prime minister underlined the need to channel the energy of the students and the youth towards achieving the common goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and said that suggestions can be given on five different themes.

“Idea starts with an ‘I’ just like India begins with an ‘I’. As 'I' comes first in Idea, it also comes first in India. It means that if we want to achieve success, attain goals, and bring about the right results, it all starts with our own 'I’. Suggestions can be given for five different themes. There is also a provision for awards for the top 10 suggestions,” the prime minister remarked.

Besides, the prime minister also said that this is the historic period when India is going to take a quantum jump and asked the nation to take a pledge.

“Today every person, every institution, and every organisation has to move forward with the pledge that whatever I do should be for a developed India. The focus of your goals and your resolutions should be only on developed India," the Prime Minister said.

The youth engagement campaign is the last stage in preparing the vision document 2047, which is being prepared by the NITI Aayog. The ambitious vision document aims to make India a developed economy of $30 trillion by 2047.

Around the end of January, Prime Minister Modi is expected to launch the document, which estimates a per capita gross domestic product (GDP) of $17,590, Rs 1,273 trillion of investments, and a literacy rate of 90 per cent by 2047 along with the trade deficit at nearly $3.5 trillion in 2047, $8.67 trillion of exports, and $12.12 trillion of imports.

Topics :Narendra ModiDevelopmentIndia economyinfrastructure

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 6:59 PM IST

