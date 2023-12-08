Home / India News / PM Modi asks investors to explore limitless potential of Uttarakhand

PM Modi asks investors to explore limitless potential of Uttarakhand

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit at the Forest Research Institute here

PM Modi at Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit
Press Trust of India Dehradun

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked investors to explore Uttarakhand's limitless potential in various sectors and convert them into opportunities.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit at the Forest Research Institute here.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Uttarakhand is a combination of divinity and development, the Prime Minister said.

"Nature, culture, heritage - Uttarakhand has everything. You have to explore them and convert them into opportunities," Modi said.

Recalling his earlier remark during a visit to Kedarnath that the third decade of the century belongs to Uttarakhand, he said the prediction is coming true.

He also said the last ten years have seen the emergence of an aspirational India.

Modi also launched the House of Himalayas brand to promote local products manufactured by women's self-help groups in the international markets.

Congratulating the state government for the launch of the brand, Modi said it was in keeping with the concept of Vocal for Local and Local to Global.

"It will give identity to local products in the markets abroad. It will also help fulfil my commitment of making 2 crore Lakhpati didis (sisters) in times to come," the Prime Minister said.

Preparations for the summit have been going on for months. It is being attended by more than a thousand investors and delegates from across the country and abroad.

The target of the summit was to sign MoUs worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore, but it has already exceeded that limit to reach around Rs 3 lakh crore in the run-up to the event, which saw various roadshows being held by Dhami in India's metro cities as well as London, Birmingham in the UK, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Also Read

CM Dhami interacts with public, seeks votes ahead of Bageshwar bypoll

Push to investment will create fresh employment opportunities: CM Dhami

ICMR to explore vaccine against 'WHO Blueprint Priority Pathogens': Govt

Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets PM Modi, says UCC to be implemented soon

PM making railways world-class, past govts used it for bargaining: Dhami

Maharashtra govt woke up only after court order: HC on fire safety rules

Will demand to withdraw FIRs against Maratha protesters: Fadnavis

Corruption, nepotism replaced by growth & development in last 10 yrs: Shah

Have rescued 1309 Indians from Israel since start of Gaza war: Jaishankar

HC raps Maharashtra govt for letting budgetary allocation for drugs lapse

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiUttarakhandInvestmentIndia Prime MinisterResearch

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story