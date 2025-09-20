Telangana govt reimburses ₹7,400 cr to RTC towards women free travel: Dy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday said the Telangana government has reimbursed over Rs 7,400 crore to the State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) towards women's free travel.

Speaking at a programme organised to distribute interest-free loans to Women's Self-Help Groups, Vikramarka said that despite doubts raised by opposition parties and others over the feasibility of providing Rs 20,000 crore in annual interest-free loans, the government had already disbursed Rs 21,632 crore in the first year, setting a record and proving its commitment.

"Women have availed 222.50 crore free bus journeys, with the state government reimbursing Rs 7,422 crore to TGSRTC on their behalf, saving them nearly Rs 7,000 crore in travel expenses," he said.