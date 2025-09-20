Home / India News / Telangana govt reimburses ₹7,400 cr to RTC towards women free travel: Dy CM

Telangana govt reimburses ₹7,400 cr to RTC towards women free travel: Dy CM

Listing the welfare measures implemented by the Congress government, the Deputy CM said 96 lakh families are being provided six kg of fine rice per person free of cost every month

Bhatti Vikramarka
He added that women's groups are being supported to purchase buses, which are then leased to the RTC | Image: ANI
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 3:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday said the Telangana government has reimbursed over Rs 7,400 crore to the State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) towards women's free travel.

Speaking at a programme organised to distribute interest-free loans to Women's Self-Help Groups, Vikramarka said that despite doubts raised by opposition parties and others over the feasibility of providing Rs 20,000 crore in annual interest-free loans, the government had already disbursed Rs 21,632 crore in the first year, setting a record and proving its commitment.

"Women have availed 222.50 crore free bus journeys, with the state government reimbursing Rs 7,422 crore to TGSRTC on their behalf, saving them nearly Rs 7,000 crore in travel expenses," he said.

Listing the welfare measures implemented by the Congress government, the Deputy CM said 96 lakh families are being provided six kg of fine rice per person free of cost every month. The rice, priced at Rs 50 a kg in the open market, is supplied at no charge to beneficiaries.

He added that women's groups are being supported to purchase buses, which are then leased to the RTC. So far, 150 buses have been leased, with plans to add 450 more soon.

Under the 'Rajiv Arogyasri' scheme, the government is providing up to Rs 10 lakh in free medical treatment at corporate hospitals, he said, adding that the government is prepared to invest any amount to ensure women achieve financial independence and empowerment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Himachal rains: Death toll rises to 427; 243 rain-related, 184 in accidents

Maha govt to allow tribal farmers to lease land to private firms: Minister

Vaishnaw conducts bullet train tunnel breakthrough; 1st phase begins 2027

Delhi court to hear businessman Samir Modi's bail plea on Sept 22

CM inaugurates Delhi's first large-scale biogas plant at Nangli Dairy

Topics :TelanganaTelangana govtFree bus ridewomen

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story