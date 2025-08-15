PM Modi's I-Day speech highlights: GST reforms, Sudarshan Chakra, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day from the Red Fort in Delhi, making this his 12th consecutive and longest Independence Day address.

Here are the top highlights from PM Modi's Independence Day speech, which lasted for 103 minutes.

Diwali Dhamaka for Indians: PM Modi announces GST reforms

During his address, PM Modi announced the next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, intending to promote the country's economic growth. PM Modi also announced the setting up of a task force to suggest these reforms. He said, "This Diwali, I am going to make it a double Diwali for you. The citizens will receive a big gift on this Diwali...We are bringing next-generation GST reforms. This will reduce the tax burden across the country. This will be a gift ahead of Diwali."

Sudarshan Chakra mission Aimed at bolstering India's national security over the next decade, PM Modi announced the 'Sudarshan Chakra' mission. Focusing on self-reliance, PM Modi said that by 2035, India seeks to expand, strengthen, and modernise its security framework, drawing inspiration from Lord Shri Krishna's Sudarshan Chakra. "India aims to develop its own Iron Dome-like defence system, named Mission Sudarshan Chakra, designed to safeguard critical sites, including civilian areas", he said. Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana PM Modi announced the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana for the youth of the country. Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said that the scheme is being implemented with a package of Rs 1 trillion. Under this scheme, young people getting their first job in the private sector will be given Rs 15,000 by the government.

India's UPI is a marvel to the world Lauding the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform, PM Modi said that India alone is carrying out 50 per cent of real-time transactions through UPI. He added, "The world sees the UPI platform as a wonder today. We are able to do 50 per cent of real-time transactions in India alone today through UPI. Be it the creative world or social media, I challenge the youth (to ask) why everything shouldn't be ours? Why should we be dependent on others? Why should our wealth go out of the country? I have faith in your capabilities."

Condemning the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi saluted the Indian armed forces for carrying out 'Operation Sindoor' in retaliation. During his address, PM Modi said that after the terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley, the Indian armed forces were given complete freedom to decide the strategy and to set the target, adding that the forces achieved what had not happened in decades. Commenting on the damage done by the armed forces to terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), PM Modi said that the devastation is such that new revelations are emerging every day.

He further added that India will not differentiate between terrorism and those who are backing it and will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail. Demographic mission Issuing a stern warning to those conspiring to change India's demography through illegal infiltration, PM Modi announced a high-powered demographic mission to tackle the problem. "These ghuspaithiyas (infiltrators) are snatching the bread and butter of our youth. These ghuspaithiyas are targeting our country's daughters and sisters. This will not be tolerated. These ghuspaithiyas are befooling innocent tribals and capturing their forest land. This country will not tolerate this." Indus Waters Treaty suspension After the diplomatic ties were downgraded between India and Pakistan, the Indus Waters Treaty was suspended as one of the punitive measures. Backing the suspension, PM Modi said, "Blood and water will not run together anymore.”

Calling the treaty one-sided and unjust, the Prime Minister asserted that India and its farmers have “sole right” over the country’s share of the Indus river water. “India has endured this for decades. We will not endure it any further. In the interest of our farmers, in the interest of the nation, this agreement is unacceptable to us,” he said. Atmanirbharta Emphasising and urging citizens to become Atmanirbhar, PM Modi said, "Atmanirbharta is not restricted solely to the rupee, pound, or dollar; it is related to our capabilities. Made-in-India worked so well that the enemy did not even realise what was destroying them. Imagine, had we not been Atmanirbhar, could we have executed Operation Sindoor as smoothly?”

Highlighting the importance of self-reliance, PM Modi urged the youth, scientists, and government departments to focus on developing indigenous technologies. He called on young scientists, engineers, and professionals to work towards creating "Made in India" jet engines for the country's fighter jets. PM Modi said that India will not compromise on the interests of the farmers, livestock rearers, and fishermen, asserting that he is standing like a wall to protect them. This comes as the US is seeking duty concessions from India in the agriculture and dairy sectors in the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

Daam Kum, Dum Zyada To build a Samriddh Bharat, PM Modi urged the nation to focus on producing high-quality, globally competitive products under the mantra “daam kam, dum zyada” (lower cost, higher value). Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, he said India’s freedom was won through immense sacrifice, and it is now the responsibility of the present generation to build a “Samriddh Bharat” (prosperous India). PM Modi emphasised that by being vocal for local, the country can achieve lasting prosperity. Semiconductor mission India will soon have its first made-in-India semiconductor chips in the market by the end of this year, PM Modi announced in his address.