PM Modi leaves for UK, Maldives, says visit will boost bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left on a four-day visit to the UK and the Maldives, expressing confidence that this will boost India's ties with the two countries.

July 23, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he emplanes for London, in New Delhi .(Photo:PTI)
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
In his departure statement, Modi said India and the United Kingdom share a comprehensive strategic partnership that has witnessed significant progress in recent years.

He noted that the collaboration between the two countries spans a wide range of sectors, including trade, investment, technology, innovation, defence, education, research, sustainability, health and people-to-people ties.

"During my meeting with Prime Minister Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer, we will have the opportunity to further enhance our economic partnership, aimed at fostering prosperity, growth and job creation in both countries," Modi said.

The prime minister will also meet King Charles III during the visit.

Modi will then travel to the Maldives at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu in what is being seen as a breakthrough in the ties between the two countries following a spell of frostiness under Muizzu.

Modi will join the celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of the independence of the Maldives.

"This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries. I look forward to my meetings with President Muizzu and other political leadership, to advance our joint vision of a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, and to strengthen our cooperation for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indian Ocean Region," He said.

The prime minister expressed confidence that the visit will yield tangible outcomes, benefiting people and advancing India's Neighbourhood First Policy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

