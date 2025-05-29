Justice for homebuyers key, says PM Modi in ₹62,000 cr PRAGATI review

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that justice for homebuyers remains a key priority for the government, after reviewing infrastructure projects worth over ₹62,000 crore at the 45th edition of the PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) meeting.

A major focus of the session, held on Wednesday, was addressing grievances related to the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) and enhancing safeguards for homebuyers. PM Modi urged state governments to ensure mandatory registration of all eligible real estate projects under RERA, highlighting its role in restoring trust in the housing sector.

“Justice for homebuyers is a key priority for our government,” the Prime Minister posted on social media platform X after the meeting. “We’re committed to ensuring all infrastructure projects are completed on time and real estate regulations are enforced in letter and spirit.”

Faster grievance redressal, accountability in real estate

The Prime Minister emphasised the need for faster grievance redressal mechanisms and improved accountability in the real estate sector, noting that delays in housing projects not only cause financial hardship for buyers but also impact public welfare.

During the review, PM Modi called on implementing agencies to enhance efficiency, remove bottlenecks, and improve coordination to ensure the timely delivery of public infrastructure. He noted that project delays inflate costs and erode trust in governance.

Key infrastructure focus areas

Apart from real estate concerns, the meeting also reviewed progress on major infrastructure projects in sectors such as road transport, energy, and water resource management. These projects, spread across multiple states and union territories, collectively account for an investment of over ₹62,000 crore.

The Prime Minister also took stock of India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem, discussing successful state-level initiatives and urging wider adoption of best practices to support the National Semiconductor Mission. He encouraged states to develop innovative models that contribute to India’s goal of becoming self-reliant in chip manufacturing.

44th PRAGATI meet highlights

In the previous PRAGATI meeting in August 2024, PM Modi reviewed infrastructure projects worth over ₹76,500 crore across 11 states, focusing on road, rail, power, coal, and water resource sectors. He stressed the importance of timely implementation, noting that delays lead to cost escalations and deprive citizens of intended benefits. A core focus of that session was also on involving women’s self-help groups and promoting youth skilling in the operation and maintenance of water projects.

The PRAGATI platform is an ICT-based initiative that enables direct interaction between the Prime Minister and top officials of the Centre and states. Since its inception, the forum has reviewed 373 projects with a cumulative investment of over ₹20.64 trillion, the Prime Minister’s Office said.