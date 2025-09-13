PM Modi interacts with violence-hit people in Manipur's Churachandpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with several people displaced due to Manipur ethnic violence at Churachandpur's Peace Ground, officials said.

PM Modi listened to the concerns of the families of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and assured them of the Centre's commitment to restore peace and normalcy in the state, they said.

The ethnic violence displaced more than 60,000 people, nearly 40,000 from the Kuki Zo community and around 20,000 Meiteis.

While many of the displaced people have moved outside the state, the majority of them have been living in relief camps in poor living conditions with no privacy and no sources of income.