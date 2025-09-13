Home / India News / PM Modi interacts with violence-hit people in Manipur's Churachandpur

PM Modi interacts with violence-hit people in Manipur's Churachandpur

PM Modi listened to the concerns of the families of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and assured them of the Centre's commitment to restore peace and normalcy in the state

Press Trust of India Imphal/ Churachandpur
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with several people displaced due to Manipur ethnic violence at Churachandpur's Peace Ground, officials said.
 
PM Modi listened to the concerns of the families of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and assured them of the Centre's commitment to restore peace and normalcy in the state, they said.
 
The ethnic violence displaced more than 60,000 people, nearly 40,000 from the Kuki Zo community and around 20,000 Meiteis.
 
While many of the displaced people have moved outside the state, the majority of them have been living in relief camps in poor living conditions with no privacy and no sources of income.
 
The government has been trying to uplift the lives of the IDPs in the state with skill development programmes, including candle and incense making, the officials said.
 
Over 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless after ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiManipurManipur govtImphal

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

