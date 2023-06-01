Home / India News / PM Modi to flag off Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat train virtually on Saturday

PM Modi to flag off Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat train virtually on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday morning virtually flag off the inaugural run of the Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express from Madgaon railway station, officials said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
PM Modi to flag off Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat train virtually on Saturday

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday morning virtually flag off the inaugural run of the Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express from Madgaon railway station, officials said.

It will be the 19th semi-high speed Vande Bharat train in the country; a fourth train to run from Mumbai and a fifth one to run from Maharashtra.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be among those present for the function at the Madgaon railway station.

The prime minister will show the green flag through video link to the train around 10.45 am and the train is likely to reach Mumbai around 6.30 pm, railway officials said here.

The Vande Bharat train on the Mumbai-Goa route will have eight coaches unlike the usual 16 coaches. Presently, 16-coach Vande Bharat trains ply on CSMT (Mumbai)-Sainagar Shirdi, CSMT-Solapur and Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad routes, while another train runs between Nagpur and Bilaspur.

The regular service of the Mumbai-Goa train is expected to start from the next week. It will run six days a week except on Friday, railway officials said.

Though its regular timetable has not been released, the train is likely to depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai at 5.25 am and reach Madgaon at 1.15 pm, they said. The train will depart from Madgaon on the same day at 2.35 pm and reach CSMT at 10.25 pm. It is likely to halt at seven stations: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankawali and Thivim.

During a trial between CSMT and Madgaon on May 16, the train had covered the distance in around seven hours.

Also Read

Kerala to conduct trial run for its first Vande Bharata Express today

Assam's latest Vande Bharat Express: Train timing, tickets prices, and more

Surekha Yadav becomes first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express train

PM Modi virtually flags off Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat express

Kerala to get its first Vande Bharat Express, BJP starts celebrations

Sisodia manhandling row: Court directs officials to preserve CCTV footage

NITI Aayog member Singla inspects Jal Shakti Abhiyan, NWM works in Thane

Court allows P Sarath Chandra Reddy to turn approver in excise policy scam

Railways cancel Memu train service to Bengaluru airport, passengers angry

Ranchi gets 5 urban health, wellness centres for easy availability of PHCs

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterVande Bharat Express

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story