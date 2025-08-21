PM Modi to flag off metro services on new sections in Kolkata on Aug 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting West Bengal and Bihar on August 22. During his visit to West Bengal, the Prime Minister will inaugurate metro railway projects in Kolkata on August 22 at around 4.15 pm. A 13.61 km-long newly constructed metro network will be inaugurated, and metro services will be launched on these routes.

The Prime Minister will also undertake a metro ride from Jessore Road Metro Station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar and back.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Modi will visit the Jessore Road Metro Station, where he will flag off the Noapara - Jai Hind Bimanbandar metro service from Jessore Road. In addition, through video conferencing, he will also flag off the Sealdah-Esplanade metro service and the Beleghata-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro service. He will also undertake a metro ride from Jessore Road Metro Station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar and back.

At the public function, the Prime Minister will inaugurate these metro sections and a newly constructed subway at Howrah Metro Station. ALSO READ: Mamata to skip inauguration of Kolkata metro projects by PM Modi on Aug 22 The Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar metro service will significantly improve the access to the airport. The Sealdah-Esplanade metro will reduce the travel time between the two points from nearly 40 minutes to only 11 minutes. The Beleghata-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro section will play a crucial role in enhancing connectivity with the IT hub. These metro routes will connect some of Kolkata's busiest areas, bring a notable reduction in travel time, and strengthen multimodal connectivity, benefiting lakhs of daily commuters.

In a major boost to road infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 7.2 km long six-lane elevated Kona Expressway worth over Rs 1,200 crore. It will enhance connectivity between Howrah, surrounding rural areas, and Kolkata, saving hours of travel time and giving significant boost to trade, commerce, and tourism in the region. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. Meanwhile, in Bihar, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore at Gaya in Bihar at around 11 am. He will also flag off two trains and address the gathering. Thereafter, he will visit and inaugurate Aunta - Simaria bridge project on River Ganga.

In line with his commitment to improving connectivity, Prime Minister will inaugurate the 8.15 km long Aunta - Simaria bridge project on NH-31, including the 1.86 km long 6 lane Bridge on river Ganga, constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,870 crore. It will provide direct connectivity between Mokama in Patna and Begusarai. The bridge has been constructed parallel to an old 2-lane dilapidated rail-cum-road bridge "Rajendra Setu" which is in poor condition forcing heavy vehicles to re-route. The new bridge will reduce this extra travel distance of more than 100 km for the heavy vehicles travelling between North Bihar (Begusarai, Supaul, Madhubani, Purnea, Araria etc) and South Bihar areas (Sheikhpura, Nawada, Lakhisarai etc). It will also help reduce issues of traffic jams in other parts of the region due to the detour which these vehicles were forced to take.

ALSO READ: PM Modi to visit Gayaji to launch projects, address rally on Aug 22 It will boost economic growth in the adjoining areas, especially in North Bihar, which are dependent on South Bihar and Jharkhand for getting necessary raw material. It will also provide better connectivity to the famous pilgrimage place of Simaria Dham, which is also the birthplace of famous poet Late Ramdhari Singh Dinkar. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the four-lane Bakhtiyarpur to Mokama section of NH-31, worth around Rs 1,900 crore, which will ease congestion, reduce travel time, and enhance passenger and freight movement. Further, improvement to the two-lane with paved shoulders of Bikramganj-Dawath-Nawanagar-Dumraon section of NH-120 in Bihar will improve connectivity in rural areas, providing new economic opportunities for the local population.

Strengthening the power sector infrastructure in Bihar, Prime Minister will inaugurate Buxar Thermal Power Plant (660x1 MW) worth around Rs 6,880 crore. It will significantly enhance power generation capacity, improve energy security, and meet the growing electricity demand of the region. In a major boost to health infrastructure, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre at Muzaffarpur. The centre includes advanced Oncology OPD, IPD wards, operation theatres, modern lab, blood bank, and a 24-bed ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and HDU (High Dependency Unit). This state-of-the-art facility will provide advanced and affordable cancer care to patients in Bihar and neighbouring states, reducing the need to travel to distant metros for treatment.

Furthering his vision of Swachh Bharat and ensuring Aviral and Nirmal Dhara of river Ganga, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) and Sewerage Network at Munger constructed under Namami Gange worth over Rs 520 crore. It will help reduce pollution load in the Ganga and improve sanitation facilities in the region. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a series of urban infrastructure projects worth around Rs 1,260 crore. These include the STP and Sewerage Network at Daudnagar in Aurangabad, and Jehanabad; STP and interception and diversion works at Barahiya in Lakhisarai, and Jamui. Under AMRUT 2.0, he will lay the foundation stone of Water Supply Projects at Aurangabad, Bodhgaya and Jehanabad. These projects will provide clean drinking water, modern sewerage systems, and improved sanitation thereby improving health standards and quality of life in the region.