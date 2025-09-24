PM Modi to inaugurate international trade show at Greater Noida expo mart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

The third edition of the mega event - envisioned under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath - is scheduled to be held from September 25 to 29, and it will present Uttar Pradesh's industrial, agricultural, cultural, and innovation strengths on a global stage, said an official statement.

UPITS 2025 aims to create a future-ready ecosystem for youth, entrepreneurs, and international delegates, while celebrating the state's diverse identity through the confluence of craft, culture, and cuisine, it said.

Since its inception, UPITS has grown remarkably in scale and impact. The inaugural 2023 edition, opened by President Droupadi Murmu, featured 1,914 exhibitors and 400 foreign buyers. The second edition, inaugurated by then-Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, expanded to 2,122 exhibitors, 350 foreign buyers, and 500,000 visitors, generating export orders worth over Rs 2,200 crore and direct sales of Rs 40 crore. After registering more than double growth in just two editions, the upcoming third edition is expected to attract over 2,500 exhibitors, 500 foreign buyers, and more than half a million visitors, reinforcing its status as a global hub for business and investment, it said.

A major highlight will be the One District One Product (ODOP) Pavilion, featuring 343 stalls dedicated to the signature products of each district. From Bhadohi carpets and Firozabad glasswork to Moradabad metalware and Saharanpur woodcraft, these displays will showcase the journey of UP's craftsmanship from local to global. The pavilion will also open opportunities for networking, business collaborations, and partnerships involving startups, designers, and international buyers, it added Russia will participate as the partner country. On September 26, the RussiaIndia Business Dialogue will bring together policymakers, industrialists, financial institutions, insurance firms, and academia from both nations. This dialogue will not only strengthen economic cooperation, but also pave the way for technological partnerships, joint ventures, and new business opportunities in the state, the statement said.

The IT and Electronics Department will present a live demonstration of an AI model at a sprawling 200-square-metre pavilion. Designed with modern amenities, including a curved LED wall, smart video displays, a VIP lounge, and a dedicated startup zone, the pavilion will highlight cutting-edge technological innovations and reflect how the Yogi government has positioned Uttar Pradesh as a rising hub of enterprise, innovation, and digital excellence. Adding a flavourful dimension, the "Swad Uttar Pradesh" theme will present 25 food stalls. Visitors will be able to savour traditional delicacies such as Moradabadi dal, Banarasi paan and lassi, Panchhi petha, Jain shikanji, Mathura peda, and Khurja's khurchan.

On September 27, MoUs (memorandum of agreements) will be signed with 27 premier educational institutions. Final-year students and alumni will gain opportunities to participate in projects, while bankers and industry leaders will extend financial and strategic support. CM Yuva Fellows from all 75 districts will also showcase local brands, amplified by a digital campaign and the platform conclave.cmyuva.org.in to connect youth with opportunities. Knowledge sessions, scheduled from September 26 to 28, will feature experts guiding participants on startups, IT and electronics, healthcare, insurance awareness, e-commerce exports, and skill development. On September 27, a special MoU exchange with 27 universities and a Khadi fashion show under the CM Yuva Yojana will further strengthen the innovation ecosystem.