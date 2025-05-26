Monday, May 26, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / End is near for those daring to wipe off sindoor of our sisters: PM Modi

End is near for those daring to wipe off sindoor of our sisters: PM Modi

Modi also urged people to buy and use products made in India during festivals like Holi, Diwali and Ganesh Puja, adding that "everything we need for our country's progress must be made in India"

PM was speaking at a rally after launching development projects costing Rs 24,000 crore, including a locomotive manufacturing plant (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dahod (Guj)
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Pakistan's only aim is to hate India and think of ways to harm it, while our nation has set goals of removing poverty and bringing about economic development.

Addressing a rally in Dahod in Gujarat, the PM hailed Operation Sindoor and said "those daring to wipe off the sindoor of our sisters must know their end is near".  Twenty-six men were gunned by terrorists in Pahalgam in Kashmir on April 22, following which India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, resulting in massive damage to terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.  Tearing into Pakistan, the prime minister said, "The country that came into existence after Partition lives on hatred for India. It only wants to harm Bharat. However, India's goals are to remove poverty, bring about economic development and become a developed nation."  "Our government's policy is to take development to areas that have remained backward," he added. He also urged people to buy and use products made in India during festivals like Holi, Diwali and Ganesh Puja, adding that "everything we need for our country's progress must be made right here in India".  He was speaking at a rally after launching development projects costing Rs 24,000 crore, including a locomotive manufacturing plant, here. He flagged off the Ahmedabad-Veraval Vande Bharat service and Valsad-Dahod express train and told the gathering that state-of-the-art Vande Bharat trains were now operational on 70 routes across the country.

 

First Published: May 26 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

