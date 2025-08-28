PMJDY completes 11 years: 560 mn accounts, ₹2.68 trillion deposits

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, completed 11 years on Thursday, emerging as the world’s largest financial inclusion programme with over 56 crore accounts and deposit balance crossing ₹2.68 trillion (trn).

PM Modi on Thursday said in his post on “X”: “When the last mile is financially connected, the entire nation moves forward together. That is exactly what the PM Jan Dhan Yojana achieved. It enhanced dignity and gave people the power to script their own destiny.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: “Financial inclusion is a key driver of economic growth and development. Universal access to bank accounts enables the poor and the marginalised to participate fully in the formal economy.” In the finance ministry (FinMin) press statement, she underlined that PMJDY has become a major channel for direct benefit transfer (DBT), credit delivery, social security, and savings mobilisation.

“Over the last 11 years, more than 56 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened, garnering a total deposit balance of ₹2.68 trillion. More than 38 crore free-of-cost RuPay cards have been issued, facilitating digital transactions,” Sitharaman said. According to the statement, 67 per cent of PMJDY accounts are in rural and semi-urban areas while 56 per cent are held by women, reflecting deep penetration in underserved segments. Over 38 crore RuPay debit cards have been issued under the scheme, each offering ₹2 lakh accident insurance cover. The average balance per account has risen 3.7 times in a decade, reaching ₹4,768 as of August 2025.

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary called PMJDY “one of the most successful financial inclusion initiatives globally”. He said that ongoing nationwide saturation drives — covering all 2.7 lakh gram panchayats — aim to ensure that every eligible citizen has access to banking, insurance, and pension. The finance ministry further said that the PMJDY has been the foundation of the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) trinity, which enabled the transfer of ₹6.9 trillion in subsidies and benefits to citizens’ bank accounts in 2024-25 (FY25) alone, eliminating leakages. Digital transactions under UPI have surged nearly 35 times in six years, from 535 crore in FY19 to 18,587 crore in FY25. RuPay card transactions also rose from 67 crore in FY18 to 93.8 crore in FY25, aided by the expansion of PoS (point of sale) machines and UPI adoption.