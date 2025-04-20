Home / India News / Police files closure report in sexual assault case against Shyam Bhartia

The court on Saturday accepted the closure report filed by police after examining it and recording statements by the complainant

Sexual harassment, harassment
JFL had further stated that the reports have no material impact on the company or its operations. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India
Apr 20 2025
Police have filed a closure report in a case of alleged sexual assault against Jubilant Bhartia Group Chairman Shyam S Bhartia after finding the charges "baseless and false", the group said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.

The court on Saturday accepted the closure report filed by police after examining it and recording statements by the complainant, it said.

"Police officials have filed a closure report as the allegations against him have been found to be baseless and false. The Hon'ble Court, after examining the closure report and the statements given by the complainant, has passed an order accepting the said closure report," Jubilant Foodworks Ltd said in the filing.

"Therefore, there is no case against Mr Shyam S Bhartia," it added.

Bhartia, in his personal capacity, in an earlier statement to the company, had denied all allegations, said JFL, which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts.

According to media reports, allegations of rape and money fraud were levelled against Bhartia and one of his associates by a Bollywood actress.

"... the Company has received a statement from Mr Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman, Jubilant Bhartia Group, in his capacity, where he denies all the allegations as they are baseless, false and disparaging, and made with clear malafide intent against him," JFL had informed on February 25, 2025 while informing about the incident.

It had further said the order of the Bombay HC specifically states that police shall investigate the case on its own merits.

"As a respectable citizen, Shyam S Bhartia would fully cooperate with the investigation agency as and when called upon to do so," it had said.

JFL had further stated that the reports have no material impact on the company or its operations.

First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

