Pollution levels drop across India; only 3 cities report 'very poor' AQI

Pollution levels across the country are declining due to changing weather conditions. On Tuesday, only three cities—Byrnihat, Durgapur, and Visakhapatnam—recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) in the 'very poor' category, while no city reported AQI in the 'severe' category. Additionally, 28 cities registered AQI in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The CPCB data is based on the average of the past 24 hours. An AQI of 50 or below is considered "good," while "satisfactory" falls between 51 and 100. A "moderately polluted" reading ranges from 101–200, "poor" extends from 201–300, "very poor" is between 301 and 400, and anything above 400 is deemed "severe."

Delhi’s AQI came down to 234, in the 'poor' range, on December 11. Delhi’s air quality witnessed a remarkable turnaround over the weekend, driven by fast winds and light rainfall, resulting in one of the cleanest starts to December in years, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Sunday, Delhi registered an AQI of 302, placing it in the 'very poor' category, which improved to 186 ('moderate') by Monday evening. However, air quality slipped back to the 'poor' category on Tuesday. Notably, the capital has yet to witness a 'good' or 'satisfactory' air quality day this December.

Delhi recorded an AQI of 234, placing it in the 'poor' category, as of 4 PM on Tuesday. The city experienced a drop in minimum temperatures of up to 3 degrees Celsius (°C) over the past 24 hours. Maximum temperatures ranged between 20°C and 23°C, while minimum temperatures were between 4°C and 8°C.

Minimum temperatures were below normal by 3°C to 6°C, while maximum temperatures were below normal by 1°C to 5°C in most areas. Tuesday saw a mix of smog and mist, accompanied by surface winds from the northwest, with speeds ranging between 10 and 18 kmph.

The region experienced mainly clear skies, with surface winds from the northwest at speeds below 12 kmph during the forenoon, according to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s air quality early warning system.

More From This Section

Northwest winds are expected to continue through the evening, with speeds of up to 16 kmph, gradually decreasing to less than 8 kmph during the night. Smog and mist are likely to develop during the evening and night. On Wednesday, the skies are predicted to remain clear, with northwest winds at speeds below 8 kmph in the morning, accompanied by smog and mist.

The wind speed is expected to increase to less than 16 kmph from the northwest during the afternoon, gradually decreasing to below 8 kmph by the evening and night. Smog and mist are likely to persist in the evening and night, with mainly clear skies and isolated cold wave conditions anticipated on Thursday.

During the morning, surface winds are likely to remain from the northwest at speeds below 8 kmph. By the afternoon, wind speeds are expected to rise to 10–12 kmph, decreasing again to less than 8 kmph in the evening and night.

For December 13, 2024, smog and mist are forecast for the evening and night, with clear skies prevailing. Morning winds will likely remain from the northwest at speeds below 8 kmph.