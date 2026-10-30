Home / India News / Population Census to be held from Jan 25 to Feb 28, 2027, with exceptions

Population Census to be held from Jan 25 to Feb 28, 2027, with exceptions

The population census will run from January 25 to February 28, 2027, in most parts of India, with self-enumeration from January 10-24 and a revisional round from March 1-5.

Census 2027
India's population census will be conducted from January 25 to February 28, 2027, in most regions, with March 1 as the reference date and self-enumeration available from January 10-24.
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 8:09 PM IST
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Population census will be conducted across India, except in poll-going and snow-bound regions, from January 25 to February 28, 2027, the Census Commissioner announced on Friday.
 According to an official notification, the reference date for the census shall be 00:00 hours of March 1, 2027.
 In all states and Union territories, except Manipur (till further declaration), Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Ladakh and the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, the conduct of population census shall be undertaken from January 25, 2027, to February 28, 2027, a notification issued by Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner, said.
 The "revisional round" for the census will be held from March 1, 2027, to March 5, 2027, it said.
 There will be an option for self-enumeration from January 10, 2027, to January 24, 2027, just before the start of house-to-house population enumeration, the notification said.
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First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 7:36 PM IST

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