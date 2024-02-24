Home / India News / Present 'actionable, clearly defined' plan in March 3 meet: PM to Cabinet

Present 'actionable, clearly defined' plan in March 3 meet: PM to Cabinet

It may be noted that Modi in the last Cabinet meeting on February 21 had asked his ministerial colleagues to prepare an action plan for the next 100 days

Photo: X@BJP4India
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 3:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked his Cabinet ministers to prepare an "actionable, measurable and clearly defined" plan and present it in the meeting of the Council of Ministers on March 3, government sources said on Saturday.

It may be noted that Modi in the last Cabinet meeting on February 21 had asked his ministerial colleagues to prepare an action plan for the next 100 days.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He has asked them to undertake extensive consultation, including with experienced people like senior bureaucrats, those working on the ground and domain experts, before mapping out their action plan, the sources said.

He has asked them and their ministries to brainstorm over the agenda for the period, which is also the likely duration before a new government takes office following the Lok Sabha elections expected in April-May.

The prime minister, sources said, wants to ensure that the government's work goes on amid the poll cycle and his call for preparing the agenda for the next 100 days is part of such an effort.

He has also repeatedly expressed confidence about the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance retaining power at the Centre.

He had recently asserted that he has already begun preparing a roadmap for his third term and has received suggestions from over 15 lakh people.

Also Read

Mamata Banarjee, INDIA alliance leaders back Kharge for Prime Minister post

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Year in review: How India's political landscape transformed in 2023

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

New Parliament building explained: Costs, construction, design & more

Seeking to plug loopholes, ECI tweaks policy on transfer of officers

Gemini not reliable on political topics: Google on chatbot's response on PM

UP govt cancels police constable recruitment exam held on Feb 17 and 18

Farmers' protest: Haryana extends mobile internet suspension in 7 districts

NHRC visits Sandeshkhali for 2nd day to probe allegations of land-grabbing

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiCabinetlawmakersParliament

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story