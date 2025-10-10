PTI office in Chennai receives bomb threat, turns out to be hoax: Police

About 30 e-mail bomb threats have been received in Chennai in the last one month, including to the one to PTI office here on Friday and all of them have turned out to be hoax, police said.

The bomb threat to the office of the country's premier news agency located at Kodambakkam was sent through email and currently investigation was underway to trace the sender, a senior police official said.

Initially a police team arrived at the PTI office and evacuated the staff present there. Later a police sniffer dog squad and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted a thorough check in the premises and nothing suspicious was found, police said.