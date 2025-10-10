Home / India News / PTI office in Chennai receives bomb threat, turns out to be hoax: Police

PTI office in Chennai receives bomb threat, turns out to be hoax: Police

Initially a police team arrived at the PTI office and evacuated the staff present there

Indian police
Representative Image: The police have been receiving similar threats to the office and residence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

About 30 e-mail bomb threats have been received in Chennai in the last one month, including to the one to PTI office here on Friday and all of them have turned out to be hoax, police said.

The bomb threat to the office of the country's premier news agency located at Kodambakkam was sent through email and currently investigation was underway to trace the sender, a senior police official said.

Initially a police team arrived at the PTI office and evacuated the staff present there. Later a police sniffer dog squad and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted a thorough check in the premises and nothing suspicious was found, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the sender had issued the threat through a fake email ID, to the DGP office, the official said.

"We have received 20-30 email bomb threats since the past one month and in all those cases, such threats were sent from fake email IDs. We are engaged in tracing the IP addresses to narrow down on the sender," the official told PTI.

The police have been receiving similar threats to the office and residence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, residence of actor-politician Vijay, BJP state headquarters Kamalalayam and Puthiya Thalaimurai Tamil TV channel office.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Earthquake off Southern Philippines triggers tsunami warning

Centre notifies 1st emission intensity targets for carbon-intensive sectors

ED raids Bengal minister's property, 5 more Kolkata sites in jobs scam case

FDA seizes Rednex stock in Pune after children deaths linked to cough syrup

India launches National Red List Assessment to map species extinction risk

Topics :ChennaiBomb Threat CallsTamil NaduHoax bomb call

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story