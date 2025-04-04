Punjab constable arrested with 17.7 gms of heroin, dismissed from service

A Punjab Police constable, Amandeep Kaur, was arrested on Wednesday after 17.7 grams of heroin was found in her car during a joint operation by Bathinda Police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). The 30-year-old constable, temporarily posted at Bathinda Police Lines, was stopped while driving her black Mahindra Thar. After the heroin was discovered, she was taken to the Canal Colony Police Station. Though her dope test came back negative, she was presented in court and sent for one day of police remand, reported The Times of India.

ALSO READ | Punjab to deploy anti-drone tech to check drug inflow from across border Following her arrest, Kaur was dismissed from service by Mansa SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena in line with strict directives from the Punjab government for officers involved in drug-related offences. Authorities are now investigating her assets, and any illegal property discovered will lead to further action.

Meanwhile, a local woman has claimed that Kaur was involved in drug dealing for some time and had accumulated wealth from illegal activities. The woman also alleged that Kaur was in a relationship with her husband.

In addition to the drug charges, Kaur faced criticism for her social media behaviour. With over 30,000 followers on Instagram, Kaur often posted videos flaunting a lavish lifestyle, including expensive watches, designer bags, and luxury cars. Some of these posts featured her in full police uniform, paired with catchy Punjabi songs, one of which mocked the police force.

One reel featured lyrics like, “You ask me to stop doing wrong things, but how can I stop when police itself backs us in such wrongdoings?” as Kaur posed next to her Mahindra Thar in uniform. Other posts showcased her high-end vehicles, luxury accessories, and even her Shih Tzu dog in fashionable outfits.

These posts also violated a Punjab Police directive that bans officers from posting in uniform or sharing personal reels on social media.