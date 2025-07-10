SC questions EC's timing, Aadhaar exclusion in Bihar voter list case

A partial working day bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the EC’s move. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the ECI, raised preliminary objections over the maintainability of the pleas.

The judges also questioned the ECI’s jurisdiction to assess citizenship, stating, “Why are you getting into the citizenship issue in the special revision of electoral rolls in Bihar? It is the domain of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).”

The bench also questioned the rationale for linking the revision with the upcoming polls. “Why are you connecting the Special Intensive Revision to the forthcoming elections? Why can’t it be irrespective of elections?” the court asked. “A detailed review and updating was completed in January 2025. Why not go by that?” it added.

“If you are to check citizenship under SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar, then you should have acted early; it is a bit late,” the bench observed.

EC defends SIR as routine exercise

In response, the EC said the exercise was not tied to any specific election. “This is not relatable to elections, but it is an exercise which will be carried out in all states,” the poll panel said. It also said that all individuals whose names are proposed to be deleted from the rolls would be given a chance to be heard.