Home / India News / Puri firecracker explosion: Toll reaches 8, 22 others undergoing treatment

Puri firecracker explosion: Toll reaches 8, 22 others undergoing treatment

At least 30 people were injured in the explosion that happened during Lord Jagannath's Chandan Jatra on Wednesday night

Jagannath Temple, Ratna Bhandar
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered an inquiry into the incident, and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased | (Photo: @JagannathaDhaam)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The death toll in the explosion of a stockpile of firecrackers in Odisha's Puri mounted to eight on Saturday after two more persons undergoing treatment succumbed to their injuries, a senior official said.

At least 30 people were injured in the explosion that happened during Lord Jagannath's Chandan Jatra on Wednesday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Among them, eight persons have died so far and 22 others are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the official of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office said.
 

"Two more people succumbed to their injuries in hospitals, while 22 others are undergoing treatment," he said, adding a few more people are in a critical condition.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered an inquiry into the incident, and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

The Puri collector has already taken steps for the payment of Rs 4 lakh each towards ex-gratia assistance to the next of kin of the deceased, the official said.

Additional chief secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Satyabrata Sahu, who is also the SRC, has started a probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, Puri Police said it has registered a suo motu criminal case and an investigation is underway.

Also Read

From the US to France: Here's how the world is celebrating Ram temple

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Odisha's Jagannath temple to open its doors at 1am; details inside

Explosion at historic Texas hotel injures 21, scatters debris in Fort Worth

Lord Jagannath remark: Why Sambit Patra is seeking atonement with 'upvaas'

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing amid second bomb scare in a week

Death toll in Mizoram landslides rises to 29; among them 21 locals

IndiGo flight lands in 'full emergency' after bomb threat; all exit safely

Religion over environment? UP govt plans to cut 33k trees for Kanwar route

US-India ties based on common vision and values: Defence Secy Lloyd Austin

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Jagannath TempleOdisha Death tollFire accident

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story