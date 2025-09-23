Railways to run 12,000 festival trains; Vande Sleeper rollout soon

With the festival season approaching and record crowds expected, the Ministry of Railways has increased its target of special festival trains to 12,000 this year, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

“Since there is a track construction record of over 4,000 kilometres every year along with steady locomotive and coach production, this year we have kept a target of 12,000 special trains during Diwali and Chhath Puja,” Vaishnaw said at a media interaction.

Last year, 7,724 special trains were operated by Indian Railways, which saw high footfall at stations during the festive season. This year, the railways is aiming to provide a seamless travel experience during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

“Till today, 10,000 trains have been notified even before the peak season has arrived. Around 150 trains will be completely unreserved to cater for last-minute deployment. In 2–3 days, 50 more trains will be notified,” said the minister. The peak-time rush for the festival season will start around 15 October and continue until the second week of November, Vaishnaw said. Extra movement of trains will begin around 1 October and run until 15 November, and the railways are fully prepared to handle the surge, he added. On the introduction of the long-distance Vande Bharat trains, Vaishnaw said the Vande Sleeper is ready and tested. “One rake is already available and we are awaiting the manufacturing of the second rake around mid-October. Routes and more will be decided,” he said.