Railways to run nearly 6K special trains this festive season: Vaishnaw

As the festive season approaches, Indian Railways has decided to run nearly 6,000 special trains to help more than one crore passengers get home for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festivals.

Besides, additional general coaches have been added to 108 trains and 12,500 coaches have been sanctioned to take care of the extra rush witnessed during festivals, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told a select group of journalists here.

Several train routes, especially those destined for Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal witness heavy rush during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festivals.

Vaishnaw said a total of 5,975 special trains have been notified so far for this year's festival season, up from 4,429 last year.