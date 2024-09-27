A nine-year-old boy was allegedly murdered as part of a black magic ritual aimed at bringing ‘fame to the school’ and solving personal problems faced by the school director’s family in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district. The boy, a student at a private school in Rasgawan village, was found dead in the school director’s car on September 23.

According to police, the director and his father, along with three teachers, are accused of orchestrating the boy's murder as a ritual sacrifice. The police have arrested five people in connection with the crime, including school director Dinesh Baghel, his father Jasodhan Singh, and teachers Ramprakash Solanki, Veerpal Singh, and Laxman Singh.

Motive and arrests

The Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Hathras, Ashok Kumar, revealed that the boy was killed as part of a ritual intended to bring prosperity to the school and rid the director’s family of personal problems. “We have arrested the school director, his father, and three teachers. During the investigation, we found disturbing evidence, including a rope, religious pictures, and a key in a room on the school premises,” Kumar was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The chilling details of the murder emerged when the police began interrogating the suspects. On the night of September 22, Solanki, one of the teachers, allegedly picked up the child while he was sleeping and brought him outside with the intent to ‘sacrifice’ him in a pre-designated room. However, the boy woke up and began crying, which led Solanki to strangle him instead. Veerpal and Laxman Singh allegedly stood by, overseeing the killing.

Murder planned by director’s father

The investigation revealed that the gruesome crime was planned two months ago by Jasodhan Singh, the director’s father, who reportedly believed in witchcraft. He had advised his son to sacrifice a minor to solve their personal issues and bring fortune to the school, but the plan had been delayed. Jasodhan eventually confessed to the plot during police questioning.

The boy’s father, who had lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Sahpau police station on September 23, narrated the disturbing chain of events that unfolded before they found his son’s body. The school director had called the boy’s parents that morning, claiming the child was unwell and needed immediate medical attention. The parents were told the boy was being rushed to a hospital in Agra. However, when they reached the hostel and found both their son and the director missing, they grew suspicious.

The parents immediately contacted the police and followed Baghel, who had refused to stop his car. Upon tracing him, they found the lifeless body of their son inside the car.

Post-mortem reveals shocking truth

The initial statements made by Baghel to the police claimed that the boy had fallen ill and had been taken to hospitals in both Sadabad and Agra. However, a post-mortem examination later confirmed that the boy had been strangled, with fractures in his neck, dismissing Baghel’s claims of illness.

After further interrogation, Baghel admitted that he had conspired with the teachers on the instructions of his father to carry out the sacrifice.

Tragedy triggers safety concerns

The case has sent shockwaves through the community, with residents and parents of other students left horrified by the ritualistic killing. Local authorities have vowed to pursue justice, while investigators are combing through evidence to establish any other connections to occult practices in the region.

This incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of children in educational institutions and the dangerous influence of superstitions, even among the educated.

The five accused remain in custody as police continue to investigate the full extent of the crime.

