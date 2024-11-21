Rajasthan govt ramps up efforts to make Global Investment Summit a success

The Rajasthan government is stepping up efforts to make the ‘Rising Rajasthan-Global Investment Summit 2024’ a success. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the summit to be held in Jaipur from December 9 to 11.

It is expected to facilitate global investments, innovation, and partnerships. The state government has so far secured investment agreements worth Rs 20 trillion, a state industries department official said.

The energy sector turned out to be the most popular in terms of signing memoranda of understanding (MoUs). According to the state government data, MoUs worth Rs 6.57 trillion have been signed with over 28 investors to develop solar, wind, green hydrogen, hybrid, pump storage, battery storage, and green ammonia projects. This is expected to generate 70,000 new jobs in the state.

To make the event successful, the state government has organised investor meets in the country as well as in South Korea, Japan, the UAE, Qatar, Singapore, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia.

“The Rising Rajasthan summit has also become popular internationally. It can be gauged from the fact that the Bhajan Lal Government has so far received confirmation from 13 ambassadors on their participation in the summit,” the official said.

Inderjeet Singh, managing director of Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO), said additional confirmations are expected in the coming days as government officials are engaged at multiple levels.

Singh also said 32 countries, including 14 summit partner countries, have confirmed their participation.

“The government organised investor road shows in many key countries. The presence of diverse international delegations at the summit aims to reach out to the investors and businesses from these countries and apprise them of vast investment opportunities in the state,” he said.

Singh informed us that the government had appointed 23 senior officers in 23 key foreign jurisdictions as the single point of contact (PoC) for foreign investors.

Additionally, 29 Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) officials have been deployed for outreach and allied activities with foreign countries, along with a team in New Delhi to engage with the foreign embassies.