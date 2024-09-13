Ram Temple complex construction to be concluded by June 2025: Officials

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Press Trust of India Ayodhya (UP)
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 10:20 PM IST
Ram Temple Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Misra on Friday said that the work on Ram Temple complex will be concluded by June 30, 2025.

Friday was the second day of the three-day meeting of the Ram Temple Construction Committee being held in Ayodhya.

In a statement issued, Misra said, "It is estimated that the construction of the (temple's) 'Shikhar' (spire) will take about 120 days. Our target was December, but it is not possible."

"The construction of the spire will be completed by February 2025. The idols of the Sapta Mandir being built in the complex are being made in Jaipur. The idols of sages and saints would be installed here. This work will be completed by December 2024. The work of the Ram Mandir complex will be completed by June 30, 2025," Misra said.

Meanwhile, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Anil Mishra on Thursday said that the trust is working to ensure that the supplies of essential stones required for the construction are unloaded in the premises in time and a substantial number of workers engaged in the project be arranged.

The extensive meeting discussed the near completion of the first floor and the ongoing flooring work on the same level. The sanctum sanctorum has been adorned with pristine white marble stones, while the construction of the second floor is progressing steadily, Anil Mishra had said in the statement.

A thorough inspection was conducted to assess the management of the emergency health services to be provided by Apollo Hospitals within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. Apollo Hospital is set to commence operations from the festival of Navratri.

Over 1,600 dedicated workers are tirelessly engaged in the construction of the Ram Temple. Concerted efforts are being made to ensure the temple construction is completed within the stipulated time frame, the member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said.

The construction of the temples of Sapt Mandap is also progressing at a rapid pace. GMR has been entrusted with the decoration work in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex and has presented a comprehensive report outlining their plans to maintain the lush greenery within the complex, Anil Mishra said in the statement.

An idol of the new Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, a landmark event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also gave a clarion call to go beyond the grand mandir's construction to build the foundation of a "strong, capable and divine" India of the next 1,000 years.


First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

