SC protects Ranveer Allahbadia from arrest; slams him for 'dirty' comments

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted Ranveer Allahbadia protection from arrest and ordered him to join the investigation in the obscene jokes cases. The apex court also condemned the YouTuber for making offensive comments on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent , stating that such conduct must be denounced. The court remarked that the podcaster harboured something "very dirty" in his mind, which he had "vomited" on the show.

"He is insulting parents also! There is something dirty in this person's mind that has been spread through this program. Why the courts should favour him?" Justice Surya Kant stated.

He further said, "Somebody thinks that because I have become so and so popular, I can speak any kind of words and take the entire society for granted...you tell us anyone in the world who would like such words!"

Allahbadia had approached the court, seeking the consolidation of multiple FIRs filed against him for his comments on the YouTube show.

Justice Surya Kant remarked, "If this is not obscene, then what is? You can show your vulgarity anytime and show depravity. There are only two FIRs. One in Mumbai and one in Assam. Liberty is a separate issue. It is not that every case is targetting you and you are entangled. Suppose 100 FIRs are there he can say he cannot defend himself."

FIRs against Allahbadia

To date, at least three FIRs have been filed against Allahbadia — one in Assam, one in Mumbai, and another in Jaipur filed recently on Monday. Police in Mumbai and Guwahati have reported that the influencer is "continuously out of contact".

A significant controversy arose from Allahbadia’s comments about “parents and sex” on India’s Got Latent. The show has since been taken down from YouTube, and Allahbadia issued an apology, acknowledging the remark as "not just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I'm just here to say sorry."

The Maharashtra Cyber Department summoned 42 individuals, including artists, producers, and influencers associated with India's Got Latent. "Prima facie accused include Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ranveer Allahbadia. Statements have already been recorded from Devesh Dixit, Raghu Ram, and one other individual," said Yashasvi Yadav, Inspector General of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell.

Last week, Abhinav Chandrachud, representing Allahbadia, requested an urgent hearing of the matter, but Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna declined, stating that the case would be assigned to a Bench and addressed within two to three days.

Despite summonses issued by the Maharashtra Cyber Department, Guwahati Police, Mumbai Police, Jaipur Police, and the National Commission for Women (NCW) to Allahbadia, he has not responded to any. A fresh summons from the Maharashtra Cyber Department now requires him to appear on February 24.

Allahbadia informed the NCW that he had been receiving death threats and requested a delay for three weeks. The Commission granted his request and rescheduled the hearing for March 6.

In addition to Allahbadia, FIRs have been filed against YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija (aka The Rebel Kid).

(With agency inputs)