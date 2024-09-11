RG Kar rape case: 'Mamata didn't do any work' - Victim's father breaks down

“Had we been satisfied (with the probe), we would not have reached out to the CBI…this is not even a thing to say…she not accelerate any work (on the investigation)...after three days, they brought Sanjoy Roy, saying ‘we have captured the culprit…all job is done…we will take this up with a fast track court and have the culprit hanged…’ But what has happened to my daughter, it's not the job of just one person…,” he said.

CM faces criticism for Durga Puja celebration remark

The Bengal CM is facing criticism for her remarks on Durga Puja, which she made while urging the junior doctors to end their strike and resume duties. The junior doctors have been protesting on the streets of Bengal and elsewhere for over a month since the incident took place on August 9. The victim was found assaulted and dead in the seminar hall of the hospital, where she was carrying out her night shift.

Doctors defy SC order on resuming duties

On Tuesday evening, junior doctors in Bengal defied the Supreme Court’s 5 pm deadline to resume their duties. The court had assured that no punitive measures would be imposed by the state government. Meanwhile, the Bengal Indian Medical Association (IMA) expressed frustration over the court’s handling of remarks made by state government counsel Kapil Sibal against the junior doctors.

The association also said that the protests won’t stop until justice is served and the association supports the junior doctors in their fight against the health syndicate to prevent such crimes in the future. After this, CM Mamata Banerjee called on the protesting doctors to discuss the matter, but they rejected her invitation.

The top court is currently hearing the matter, while the investigating agency, CBI, is probing the case.