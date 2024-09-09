Business Standard
Construction work at RG Kar hospital not to shield anyone: CM Mamata

She clarified that the work was for building retiring rooms and washrooms for doctors, not for obstructing the rape-murder probe of the woman medic

Banerjee announced that starting Monday, principals of all state-run hospitals would chair the Rogi Kalyan Samities. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday rejected claims that the construction work near the seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here was intended to tamper with evidence.
She clarified that the work was for building retiring rooms and washrooms for doctors, not for obstructing the rape-murder probe of the woman medic.
Banerjee emphasised that the absence of a retiring room had forced the deceased woman medic to rest in the seminar hall.
"There was no intention other than to build a retiring room there. Because there was no such room, the woman doctor had to go to the seminar hall to rest. We decided to build the retiring room-cum-washroom so that doctors do not have to rest in the seminar hall," she said.
 
"There are talks that evidence was tampered with to protect someone... But whom and why should we do that? Remember, nobody is our friend or foe. Law will take its course," she added.
Addressing the issue at the state secretariat, Banerjee asserted, "Nobody is related to me, and I am not related to anybody. When I am working from a chair, I know how to respect that position. Now, I will ask you to stop. You have insulted me enough by uttering lies. Try to accept the truth."

The CM added that she had instructed Health Secretary NS Nigam over 10 days ago to address maintenance issues at the hospital, including covering empty spaces, fixing lights, and constructing restrooms and washrooms where needed.
On August 10, the then-principal of the hospital, Sandip Ghosh, authorised construction work for the retiring room.

A copy of this order was sent to various officials, including the principal secretary, DME, DHS, and the state Public Works Department.
Ghosh and three accomplices have since been arrested by the CBI, which is investigating financial irregularities at the hospital.
The body of the woman postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. A Kolkata Police civic volunteer was arrested the following day for his alleged involvement in the crime.
In response to the situation, Banerjee announced that starting Monday, principals of all state-run hospitals would chair the Rogi Kalyan Samities.
"From now on, the principal will be the chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samities and will include one senior and one junior doctor, a local MLA, and a police officer from the local station," she said.
She also mentioned that security arrangements at hospitals would be managed by the individual hospital authorities, with coordination from the state health department.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

