Business Standard
Home / India News / RG Kar hospital incident: Victim's mother says all protesting her children

RG Kar hospital incident: Victim's mother says all protesting her children

Victim's mother said, Whenever I think about the torment, the pain experienced by my daughter on that night, I shudder, she had dreams to serve the society, now, these protesters are all my children

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Doctors raise slogans during a protest rally over the recent alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 8:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

People from all walks of life - former students of several educational institutions, clay modellers, rickshaw pullers and junior doctors separately hit the streets of Kolkata on Sunday in continued protest over the rape and murder of a medic in a state-run hospital a month ago.
Demanding the arrest of all culprits in the case, the mother of the post-graduate trainee whose body was found in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 said she had one child and now all the protesting medics are her children.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In south Kolkata, around 4,000 former students of over 40 schools, a large number of them women, walked a distance of 2 km demanding justice for the victim.
 
The former students of various ages chanted 'We Want Justice' as they walked along Rash Behari Avenue to the crossing of Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Road from Gariahat.
Ex-students of institutes like Binodini Girls School, Mitra Institution, Garfa High School, Carmel High School and St John's Diocesan took part in the procession, singing the iconic composition of rebel poet Kaji Nazrul Islam: Karar oi louho kopat, bhenge phel korre lopat (Destroy the iron gates of prison).
A key organiser, Garima Ghosh said, "Apart from the main demand - punishment for all those involved in the brutal attack-murder of Abhaya (the symbolic name of the victim), we seek safety of women in all workplaces," she said.
In another rally from the potters' hub of Kumartuli in north Kolkata, clay modellers took out a rally along Rabindra Sarani to Shyambazar five-point crossing, with a girl dressed as Goddess Durga leading the procession.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi announces Rs 2L for next of kin, Rs 50K for injured in Lucknow building collapse

Lucknow building collapse, NDRF, Building collapse

Lucknow building collapse: FIR against owner, govt forms panel for probe

Kashmiri Pandits,Ram Navami

Many Kashmiri Pandit bodies to avoid J&K polls over 'genocide denial'

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Will raise GST issue on research grants in council meet: Delhi FM

Tariq Hameed Karra, INC, Congress, Jammu and Kashmir, Central Shalteng

Can't forecast what will follow J&K polls: Karra on National Conference CM

Singing Arijit Sing's song 'Aar kabe' (how long) in solidarity with sexually violated women, the protesters held aloft placards demanding speedy investigation and justice in the R G Kar murder-rape incident.
Sculptor Sanatan Dinda and singer Lagnajita were also part of the procession.
"One month has passed, but the fire within us will rage on till the culprits are flushed," Dinda said.
Lagnajita, a known face of the movement, said, "We will not rest till our sister gets justice. We will peacefully protest even if it lasts for months."

Around 100 people with their hand-pulled rickshaws also rallied from Hedua Park to College Square in north Kolkata.
"We demand justice for Abhaya - who is our daughter," said Rameshwa Shaw, a rickshaw puller who is originally from Darbhanga in Bihar.
Hundreds of junior doctors of state-run NRS Hospital took out a rally from Sealdah to Esplanade in the heart of the city.
The parents of the murdered doctor were present at the spot in Esplanade where the rally culminated.
The victim's mother said, Whenever I think about the torment, the pain experienced by my daughter on that night, I shudder. She had dreams to serve the society, Now, all these protesters are all my children."

Hundreds of junior doctors of R G Kar hospital - the epicentre of the movement since August 10 - formed a human chain at 5 pm and sang the national anthem holding the tri-colour.
They were joined by other citizens near a stage of left organisations SFI and DYFI.
Despite being on cease work' by junior doctors demanding stronger security measures in hospitals, they are running free telemedicine services.
Protests were also held in several other places in West Bengal.
Thousands of people were expected to hit the streets in various parts of the state at midnight on Sunday in the third edition 'Reclaim the Night' campaign.
After the success of the first such gathering on August 14, the second edition was organised on September 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Medic's rape-murder: SC to hear RG Kar hospital incident case on Monday

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Medic rape-murder: Thousands expected on streets as protests continue

tuhin kanta pandey

News updates: Senior bureaucrat Tuhin Kanta Pandey designated as finance secretary

Ananda Bose

West Bengal Guv refers Aparajita Bill to President Murmu for consideration

Protests take a bite out of retail, F&B businesses ahead of Durga Puja

Protests take a bite out of retail, F&B businesses ahead of Durga Puja

Topics : Kolkata West Bengal doctors protests Bengal doctors strike Crime against women doctors in India Women doctors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon