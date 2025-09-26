Rising imports push onion, pulses, cotton prices to record low levels

Increasing imports from multiple countries are driving down the prices of several daily essentials, including onions, arhar, moong, cotton, and soyabean, to record low levels.

According to a report by The Economic Times, onions, arhar, and moong are trading at their lowest levels in three years, while yellow peas are at a six-year low. At the benchmark Lasalgaon market in Nashik, onion prices are currently at their lowest levels in three years, the report said. Prices of soyabean and cotton have also fallen to their lowest in two years.

These record-low levels come against a surge in imports of pulses and cooking oils, along with reduced onion exports. A large number of countries, including Australia, Africa, Myanmar, Brazil, and Bangladesh, have stepped up supplies of pulses and other produce to the Indian market.