Salman Khan in trouble over misleading pan masala ads, court issues notice

The complaint, filed by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajasthan High Court advocate Inder Mohan Singh Honey, seeks a ban on such advertisements

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has landed in legal trouble (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 10:26 AM IST
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has landed in legal trouble after a complaint was filed against him in the Kota Consumer Court, alleging that advertisements for a popular pan masala brand endorsed by him were "misleading."

The complaint, filed by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajasthan High Court advocate Inder Mohan Singh Honey, seeks a ban on such advertisements. Following the complaint, the Kota Consumer Court has issued notices to the actor and sought a formal response.

According to his complaint, the company manufacturing Rajshree Pan Masala and its brand ambassador, actor Salman Khan, have been engaged in misleading advertising by promoting the product as containing "saffron-infused cardamom" and "saffron-infused pan masala."

The petitioner questioned the credibility of these claims, arguing that saffron, which costs nearly Rs 4 lakh per kilogram, cannot logically be an ingredient in a product priced at Rs 5.

The complaint further stated that such misleading advertisements influence young people to consume pan masala, which is linked to an increasing number of cancer cases.

"The company, Rajshree Pan Masala and its brand ambassador, actor Salman Khan, claim that the product contains saffron and encourages the youth to consume it. Salman Khan is a role model for many people. We have filed a complaint against it in the Kota Consumer Court and notices have been issued for a hearing," Advocate Inder Mohan Singh Honey told ANI.

He further added, "Celebrities or film stars in other countries don't even promote cold drinks, but they are promoting tobacco and pan masala. I urge them to not spread the wrong message to the youth as pan masala is one of the leading causes of mouth cancer."

The Kota Consumer Court has taken cognisance of the matter and scheduled a hearing for November 27, 2025. As of now, responses from both the manufacturing company and the Bollywood actor are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

