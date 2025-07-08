Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu: 2 students dead, 3 injured as school bus collides with train

Tamil Nadu: 2 students dead, 3 injured as school bus collides with train

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed profound grief over the death of the students and announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh each to the victims' parents

TN vehicle accident

Railways suspended the gatekeeper for violating safety rules, and announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the kin of deceased. I Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two students were killed when the school van they were travelling in collided with a passenger train at Semmanguppam in this district on Tuesday, officials said.

Due to the impact, the vehicle carrying students was flung a distance away from the level crossing after it hit the running train. The loco pilot managed to stop the train after traversing some distance, police said.

The railways suspended the gatekeeper for violating safety rules, and announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the kin of deceased, ₹2.5 lakh to the grievously injured and ₹50,000 for the injured.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed profound grief over the death of the students and announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh each to the victims' parents.

 

Senior police officials who reached the spot rushed the injured to the government hospital here.

Also Read

Class, Classroom, Education, School

TNEA 2025: Choice filling for 7.5 per cent government school quota begins

MK Stalin, Stalin

Stalin renames govt hostels as 'social justice' for harmony among students

TB

Tamil Nadu becomes first state to adopt TB death prediction model

Supreme Court, SC

SC issues notice to Centre on TN govt's plea over stay on VCs' appointment

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Tamil Nadu plans seafood exports of $5 bn, sets roadmap for blue economy

Superintendent of Police S Jayakumar had to rescue the railway gatekeeper who was attacked by the members of the public allegedly for negligence, a police official said.

The van driver crossed the track, hardly noticing the approaching train, resulting in the sudden collision, he added. The van was completely smashed due to the impact.  ALSO READ: Nine dead, 33 injured as mini bus overturns in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district

"I was shocked and deeply saddened to hear the news of the loss of two precious young children in the terrible train accident that took place in Semmanguppam, Cuddalore district, this morning. The death of those young children who died at a tender age when they should have lived is deeply saddening to me, the Chief Minister said.

Expressing his condolences to the parents and families of the 12-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl student who died in the accident, Stalin announced the relief and instructed the officials to ensure the best treatment to the four persons who were injured in the accident and undergoing treatment at the Cuddalore Government Hospital.

A release quoting the Chief Minister said he ordered a compensation of ₹1 lakh each to those who were seriously injured and undergoing treatment, and ₹50,000 each to those who have sustained minor injuries.

Meanwhile, a release from the Southern Railway said, "The gatekeeper opened the gate as the van driver insisted in order to reach the school early. He should not have opened the gate as per the safety rules of Railway train operations. As the gatekeeper violated the safety rules, he has been suspended. The process of removing him from service as per procedure is on".

Railway expresses deep regret for the loss of lives and the injured. The railway doctors are also monitoring the patients admitted into GH and if required they (patients) will be shifted to JIPMER, Puducherry for treatment, the statement said.

Around 7:45 am, the school van carrying the students attempted to cross the railway level crossing Gate No. 170 (a non-interlocked manned gate) between Cuddalore and Alappakkam, and was hit by Train No. 56813 VillupuramMayiladuthurai passenger, the railway said.

A railway relief train with a medical relief van has been dispatched to the site.

More From This Section

Forest Rights Act, tribal eviction

Wildlife clearance not required for basic public facilities, MoTA clarifies

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED attaches luxury yacht, properties in Spain in case against OctaFX

Bharat Bandh, Bus Stand

Bharat Bandh on July 9: Over 250 million workers to join nationwide strike

Heavy Rainfall

UP: Ghats submerged in Varanasi, Prayagraj; waterlogging in Moradabad

IndiGo

LIVE news: Raipur flight makes emergency landing at Indore airport after mid-air technical fault

Topics : Tamil Nadu road accident Train Accident Rail Trains Death toll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend Stock TodaySamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon