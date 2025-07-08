Private bus strike in Kerala; owners warn of indefinite stir from July 22

Private buses kept off the roads in the majority of districts in Kerala on Tuesday, causing difficulties to commuters as part of a token strike announced by their owners pressing various long-pending demands.
Daily commuters in the state largely depend upon private buses along with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) vehicles.
In the absence of private buses, people were seen relying on the state-run buses, autorickshaws, online taxis, and their own vehicles across the state.
However, within the city limits of Thiruvananthapuram, private buses could be seen operating, though their total number is comparatively less.
The KSRTC authorities have already announced that they would be operating more services on Tuesday, especially in the key areas, including hospitals and railway stations.
A joint forum of the private bus owners announced the token strike after their talks with the transport authorities failed on Monday.
They also warned of an indefinite strike from July 22 if the government fails to address their demands.
The major demands of the private bus owners include revision of student concession rates, timely renewal of expired permits, and rollback of the directives to convert limited-stop buses into ordinary services.
