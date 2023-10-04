SBI takes banking to doorsteps to enhance inclusion with mobile devices

State Bank of India on Wednesday introduced banking through mobile handheld devices for its customers to enhance financial inclusion.

This initiative, chairman Dinesh Khara said, aims to empower financial inclusion and extend essential banking services to the masses and is part of enhancing accessibility and convenience in availing banking services.

The move brings kiosk banking directly to customers' doorsteps as it offers greater flexibility to customer service point agents, enabling them to reach out to customers, especially for those facing health issues, senior citizens and differently-abled.

The new offer will provide five core banking services -- cash withdrawal, deposits, fund transfers, balance inquiry, and mini statements -- in its initial phase. These services account for more than 75 per cent of the total transactions conducted at the bank's CSP (customer service point) outlets, Khara said.

The bank also plans to include services such as enrolments under social security schemes, account opening, remittance and card-based services under this facility shortly.