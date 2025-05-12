Datanomics: SC judges favour safe financial bets, ministers chase risks

Are judges of the Supreme Court more circumspect than Cabinet ministers when it comes to financial investment? Well, data suggests so.

A recent financial disclosure by the apex court judges revealed striking differences between their financial investment preferences and that of Union ministers.

Based on data analysed by Business Standard, SC judges tend to favour safer, low-risk instruments, while ministers display a larger appetite for market-based assets.

Cabinet ministers, barring one, collectively declared financial assets worth ₹206.02 crore.

Of this, a massive 72.36 per cent-- or nearly ₹149 crore-- is invested in shares and mutual funds, indicating high exposure to market fluctuations. Bank deposits, including fixed ones, account for another 25.83 per cent (₹53.2 crore).