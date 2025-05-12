Centre approves expansion of rail network in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district

The Ministry of Railways has approved the plan to expand the rail network in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist stronghold, Bastar district.

“Sanction of the President is hereby accorded to the work of ‘Rowghat-Jagdalpur New Line (140.00 km)’ at a cost of ₹3513.11 crore,” a notification issued by the railway board last week said. The project cost will be borne from the central budget.

Bastar has no direct rail connectivity with Raipur and the northern and western parts of India. The only rail line in the region connects Dantewada with Visakhapatnam in the South, mainly used to ferry iron ore from the National Mineral Development Corporation mines located in the district.

A state government spokesperson said the land acquisition work for the proposed railway line was nearing completion. Once the project is completed, Jagdalpur will directly connect with Raipur as the railways had already laid a line between the capital city and Rowghat. Due to the Maoist threat, further expansion of the rail network in the region could not be expedited.

Once the work of the Rowghat-Jagdalpur rail line is completed, the region will directly connect with the Mumbai-Howrah rail line, facilitating a link with the northern and western parts of the country.