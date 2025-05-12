Home / India News / Centre approves expansion of rail network in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district

Centre approves expansion of rail network in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district

Bastar has no direct rail connectivity with Raipur and the northern and western parts of India

Indian Railway
The only rail line in the region connects Dantewada with Visakhapatnam in the South, mainly used to ferry iron ore from the National Mineral Development Corporation mines located in the district (Photo: Shutterstock)
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 6:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Ministry of Railways has approved the plan to expand the rail network in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist stronghold, Bastar district.
 
“Sanction of the President is hereby accorded to the work of ‘Rowghat-Jagdalpur New Line (140.00 km)’ at a cost of ₹3513.11 crore,” a notification issued by the railway board last week said. The project cost will be borne from the central budget.
 
Bastar has no direct rail connectivity with Raipur and the northern and western parts of India. The only rail line in the region connects Dantewada with Visakhapatnam in the South, mainly used to ferry iron ore from the National Mineral Development Corporation mines located in the district. 
 
A state government spokesperson said the land acquisition work for the proposed railway line was nearing completion. Once the project is completed, Jagdalpur will directly connect with Raipur as the railways had already laid a line between the capital city and Rowghat. Due to the Maoist threat, further expansion of the rail network in the region could not be expedited.
 
Once the work of the Rowghat-Jagdalpur rail line is completed, the region will directly connect with the Mumbai-Howrah rail line, facilitating a link with the northern and western parts of the country.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shiv Sena seeks ban on Turkish firms in India amid tensions with Pakistan

PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm today, first since Operation Sindoor

'Very unfortunate': Shashi Tharoor on Trump's India-Pak 'mediation' claim

India reopens 32 airports after de-escalation with Pak: Check full list

'Adani scam cannot be covered up': Congress after SECI CMD sacked

Topics :BastarRailways Indian RailwaysRail Trains

First Published: May 12 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story