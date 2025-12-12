SC junks plea on quake risk: 'Should we relocate everyone to the moon?'

"So we should relocate everyone to the moon or where?" the Supreme Court asked on Friday while dismissing a petition which said 75 per cent of India's population is in a high seismic zone and sought directions to the authorities to minimise damage from earthquakes.

The petitioner, who was appearing in person, told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that earlier it was considered that only Delhi was in the high seismic zone, but recently it was concluded that 75 per cent of the Indian population falls under it.

"So we should relocate everyone to the moon or where?" the bench asked.