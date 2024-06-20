Home / India News / SC notice to govt, NTA on pleas for cancelling NEET-UG, seeks response

SC notice to govt, NTA on pleas for cancelling NEET-UG, seeks response

The bench posted these pleas for hearing on July 8.

NEET-UG
The examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 2.4 million candidates took it | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court Thursday sought responses from the Centre, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and others on petitions seeking the cancelation of NEET-UG 2024, and a court-monitored probe into the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam.
 
A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti also sought responses from the parties on separate pleas filed by the NTA seeking the transfer of some pending petitions from the high courts to the apex court.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The bench posted these pleas for hearing on July 8.
 
One of the petitions, filed by 20 students who appeared in the medical entrance exam, also sought a direction to the NTA and others to conduct the test afresh.
 
While hearing separate pleas concerning the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate)-2024 examination, the apex court had on June 18 said even if there was "0.001 per cent negligence" on the part of anyone in the conduct of the examination, it should be thoroughly dealt with.
 
The NTA conducts the all India pre-medical entrance test.
 
While hearing separate petitions raising grievances over the NEET-UG 2024, the apex court had last week sought responses from the Centre and the NTA on a plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegations of question paper leak and other irregularities in the exam.
 
The examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 2.4 million candidates took it. 

Also Read

Even 0.001% negligence must be dealt with: SC to NTA on NEET irregularities

NEET-UG 2024-25: Record 24 lakh applications received from candidates

NEET UG 2024 row: SC verdict proves issues in exam, says Alakh Pandey

Grace marks given to 1,563 NEET candidates to be cancelled: Centre to SC

UGC-NET exam cancellation adds fuel to NEET-UG row: What we know. 10 points

Union Minister fails to write 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' slogan. WATCH

IMD weather today 2024: Light rain in Delhi-NCR; heatwave red alert for UP

68 Indians among over 900 Hajj pilgrims dead in Mecca amid intense heat

UGC NET 2024 Exam LIVE updates: UGC-NET exam cancelled amid row over NEET-UG, Congress slams Centre

Heatwave update: Light rain cools Delhi, heat-related deaths rise to 34

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :NEET UGSupreme CourtNational Testing Agency

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story