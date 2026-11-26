The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre and the Directorate of Census Operations to place on record the standard operating procedures governing the conduct of the census within a week. This would include the methodology and safeguards for recording and verifying caste-related information.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submission made by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, that she would apprise the court of the relevant SOPs.

The bench asked the law officer to provide the details within a week.

In its order dated October 12, the bench had requested the solicitor general to place on record the census SOPs being followed. It also directed that a complete set of the paper book be provided to the advocate-on-record for the Centre and the office of the solicitor general.

A plea by Aakash Goel raised concerns over the methodology and safeguards for collecting and verifying caste-related information under a notification of August 14 concerning the census. "Issue an appropriate writ, order or direction directing the Respondents to disclose and place in the public domain the methodology and safeguards governing recording and verification under Item 10 of Notification S.0.4505(E) dated 14.08.2026, including the applicable Household Schedule and relevant instructions, while preserving confidentiality of individual information," it said. The petition sought a transparent and workable mechanism to record identifying particulars of government-issued caste certificates, wherever available, and verify their authenticity through the competent authorities.