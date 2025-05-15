Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 06:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CUET-UG cancelled in conflict-hit J&K for 2nd day over technical glitch

CUET-UG cancelled in conflict-hit J&K for 2nd day over technical glitch

The CUET-UG, which is a gateway to undergraduate admissions in the country, has seen a record 1.35 million applications this year

NTA said the exam for the affected candidates will be conducted in the coming days | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 6:34 AM IST

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG was cancelled at a centre in Srinagar's Rangreth for the second day on Wednesday due to technical glitches, officials said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said the exam for the affected candidates will be conducted in the coming days. The crucial entrance exam began on Tuesday after being deferred from May 8.

"Due to technical glitches, the examination process at Kite Polytechnic, Rangreth, Srinagar, could not be conducted. Examination for the affected candidates will be scheduled on the upcoming dates, and admit cards will be issued in due course," a senior NTA official said.

 

In Delhi, students reported technical and logistical chaos at a centre in Rohini on Tuesday while several candidates missed the exam at a centre in Noida after they reached late due to traffic snarls.

The CUET-UG, which is a gateway to undergraduate admissions in the country, has seen a record 1.35 million applications this year.

In a pattern shift from last year, the exam is being conducted only in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, CUET-UG was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results.

The exam was conducted in a hybrid mode for the first time in 2024. It was cancelled across Delhi the night before it was to be held due to logistical reasons.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 15 2025 | 6:34 AM IST

