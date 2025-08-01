Friday, August 01, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Shah to move resolution in RS for extension of President's rule in Manipur

Shah to move resolution in RS for extension of President's rule in Manipur

The President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, days after N Biren Singh resigned from the Chief Minister's position

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajya Sabha is set to take up significant legislative and procedural business, including a statutory resolution seeking the extension of President's Rule in Manipur and the consideration of the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move a resolution for approval of the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated February 13, 2025, in respect of Manipur, issued under Article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from August 13, 2025, according to the List of Business issued by the Rajya Sabha.

The President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, days after N Biren Singh resigned from the Chief Minister's position. 

 

Rajya Sabha will also take up the further consideration for the passing of the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, moved by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on July 23.

The Bill, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, seeks to provide for the responsibilities, liabilities, rights and immunities of carriers in relation to the carriage of goods by sea, and for matters connected therewith.

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Over 78,000 hectares of India's forest land diverted since 2021: Centre

Parliament

LS adjourned till 4 pm amid continued Oppn protest over various issues

Parliament, New Parliament

RS adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition parties press for discussion on SIR

P Chidambaram

Chidambaram calls Shah's Afzal Guru execution remark 'lie, distortion'

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal

Sonowal to move shipping bill in LS; ST quota bill for Goa up for debate

Additionally, Union Minister Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and Ravneet Singh are expected to make statements regarding the status of implementation of recommendations made by various Parliamentary Committees, particularly in departments of Rural Development and Railways.

Union Minister L Murugan will make a statement regarding the government business for the coming week, according to the list of business.

Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, for further consideration and passing.

Additionally, Sarbananda Sonowal will move the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, to update and unify existing law to align with international maritime treaties.

Both Houses of Parliament have witnessed heated exchanges and adjournments during the initial days of the Monsoon Session, but are expected to proceed with key legislative business today. The session is scheduled to continue until August 21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Anantnag: Pilgrims ride on mules on their way towards the holy cave shrine of ‘Amarnath', in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra from Jammu remains suspended for 2nd day due to bad weather

Bank holidays in August 2025

Bank holidays in August 2025: Banks closed for 15 days, check complete list

Rajasthan, Tourism

Rajasthan to tap adventure, tribal tourism for job, GVA growth by 2030premium

clean air

Delhi gets cleanest July air in 7 years as average AQI drops to 78: CAQM

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

MLAs can now use funds to carry out development works through MCD: CM Gupta

Topics : Amit Shah Monsoon session of Parliament Manipur northeast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon