Home / India News / Seven dead during Ganesh idol immersion in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

Seven dead during Ganesh idol immersion in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

In Maharashtra, four persons drowned and 13 went missing in various water bodies in Thane, Pune, Nanded, Nashik, Jalgaon, and Amravati districts, officials said on Sunday

ganesh visarjan, Ganesh festival, Ganapati
In Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, two teenage boys drowned after falling into a stream during the immersion of an idol of Lord Ganesh, police said on Sunday. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Mumbai/Bhopal
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 7:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ganesh festival culminated on a teary note for lakhs of devotees who bid farewell to the adorable elephant-headed god they consecrated and worshipped for ten days, while at least seven persons died in various incidents, including drowning, after immersing idols in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

In Maharashtra, four persons drowned and 13 went missing in various water bodies in Thane, Pune, Nanded, Nashik, Jalgaon, and Amravati districts, officials said on Sunday.

In Mumbai city, where immersion processions extend several hours, a man died of electrocution and five other individuals sustained injuries, civic officials said.

The incident occurred on Khairani Road in the Sakinaka area on Sunday morning when a Ganesh idol came into contact with a hanging electric wire.

In Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, two teenage boys drowned after falling into a stream during the immersion of an idol of Lord Ganesh, police said on Sunday.

The boys drowned after falling into a stream during the immersion of an idol of Lord Ganesh in Ghatkheda village in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Saturday night, police said.

Thousands of devotees gathered at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai amid rain on Sunday morning to bid farewell to the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja and other idols of the elephant-headed deity, marking the culmination of the 10-day festival.

In Palghar district, neighbouring Mumbai, three men who were swept away in a creek during Ganpati idol immersion were saved with the help of a Ro-Ro boat after a quick alert from maritime authorities, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 3 pm on Saturday at Narangi jetty in Virar (West), they said.

Meanwhile, the immersion of iconic Lalbaugcha Raja idol has been delayed by several hours and is expected to conclude around 11 pm due to weather conditions and technical issues.

The idol was shifted onto a raft on Sunday afternoon after delays since morning due to high tide and technical challenges, officials said.

Generally, the Lalbaugcha Raja idol is immersed in the Arabian Sea off Girgaon Chowpatty in south Mumbai before 9 am.

The idol was moved to a mechanised raft, following several failed attempts, more than eight hours after it arrived at Girgaon Chowpatty and over 28 hours after its grand procession began from Lalbaug on Saturday afternoon.

"The idol was finally moved from its platform onto a newly constructed raft at 4:45pm with the help of hundreds of volunteers and fishermen amidst a sea of onlookers," an official said.

Lalbaugcha Raja is not just the most patronised idol during the 10-day festival, but its immersion is also an unmissable segment for thousands of devotees, who throng the chowpatty from just past midnight waiting for its arrival by sunrise after winding through jampacked streets of central and south Mumbai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Punjab to let flood-hit farmers extract sand from fields: Sisodia

UK team inspects Tihar jail amid India's extradition push for fugitives

Jailed ex-MP Revanna to serve as library clerk, to get daily pay of ₹522

New advanced chemical testing lab to enhance quality checks for food, water

Himachal Pradesh counts losses of over Rs 4,000 crore from monsoon

Topics :Madhya PradeshMaharashtraGanesh Visarjan

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story