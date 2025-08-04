Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren dies at 81 after prolonged illness

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren passed away on Monday morning at the age of 81, his son and current Chief Minister Hemant Soren confirmed. In a post on X, Hemant Soren said, "Respected Guru Dishom has left us all. Today, I have become empty..." He was declared dead at 8.56 am by Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment. According to a statement from the hospital, Soren had been on life support for the past month. He had been battling a kidney ailment and had suffered a stroke a month and a half back.

PM Modi, other leaders mourn Shibu Soren’s passing Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offered their condolences on the death of veteran tribal leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his sorrow and described Soren as someone deeply connected with the people. In his tribute, Singh wrote: “The former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and one of the country’s senior-most leaders, Shri Shibu Soren ji, was counted among the towering leaders of Jharkhand who struggled throughout their lives for the rights and empowerment of the weaker sections of society, especially the tribal community. He always remained connected to the land and the people. I had a long acquaintance with him. His passing has caused me great sorrow. My condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti!”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told news agency ANI, “I have messaged Kalpana ji (Kalpana Soren). This is very sad news for all of us. We express our condolences to the family, our prayers are with them.” Tribal leader who shaped Jharkhand’s political journey Shibu Soren, a well-known tribal leader and founder of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), played a major role in the creation of Jharkhand. He was a respected figure in Indian politics, especially among tribal and regional communities. Born on January 11, 1944, in Nemra village (now in Jharkhand), Soren was fondly called ‘Dishom Guru’, meaning leader of the land.

In 1973, Soren co-founded JMM along with AK Roy and Binod Bihari Mahto during a public gathering in Dhanbad. He went on to become one of the most influential political leaders from the region. He was elected to the Lok Sabha multiple times from Dumka and became a Rajya Sabha member in 2020. Soren held important positions in the UPA government and served as Union Coal Minister at different points between 2004 and 2006. He also served as Jharkhand’s Chief Minister three times. In 2007, he narrowly escaped a bomb attack in Deoghar district. Soren led JMM for nearly four decades before becoming its founding patron in April 2025. His son Hemant Soren succeeded him as party president. Soren is survived by his wife Roopi, sons Hemant and Basant, and daughter Anjani.