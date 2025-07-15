Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Shubhanshu Shukla back from space after 18 days: What happens next?

Shubhanshu Shukla returned to Earth after spending 18 days in microgravity. After splashdown, he will undergo a number procedures as part of his post-spaceflight recovery process

Shubhanshu Shukla (front row; second from right) with crew members of the Axiom Mission 4, and other astronauts on ISS. Shukla started his return journey on Monday, after 18 days aboard ISS | Photo: PTI

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Air Force pilot and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who travelled to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, returned to Earth at 3:01 pm on Tuesday.
 
Shukla, along with Commander Peggy Whitson, European Space Agency astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu, departed the ISS aboard the Dragon spacecraft 'Grace'. The spacecraft undocked from the ISS at 4:45 pm IST on Monday, with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. The return journey took approximately 22.5 hours.

What happens after splashdown?

After the spacecraft landed in the ocean, the crew was transported to Nasa’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Here, the astronauts will go through medical checks and post-landing procedures. After being cleared by doctors, they will be allowed to return to their respective home countries, according to a report by The Economic Times. 
 
 
As previously stated by Isro, all four crew members will undergo a seven-day rehabilitation programme following their return.

Shukla to undergo health, performance tests

Shukla, referred to as “Shux” by his crewmates, will also take part in a series of physical and psychological tests overseen by Nasa’s Human Health and Performance team. These tests will evaluate his fitness, reflexes, balance, cardiovascular health, and immune system response after spending time in space, added the report.
 
Further, the Nasa team will debrief the astronauts on their experiences during the Axiom-4 mission and the scientific experiments they conducted aboard the ISS. The findings from these discussions will help in planning future international space missions.

Recognition awaits the Indian pilot

Moreover, Shukla is likely to be formally acknowledged for his achievements by Indian scientific institutions, including Isro and the Indian Air Force. He could also be honoured by government authorities for his contributions to space exploration.
 
Having spent 18 days in microgravity, Shukla’s body will need time to readjust to Earth’s gravity. Space missions often result in temporary bone and muscle loss, as well as fluid redistribution in the body, which can affect blood flow and organ function.
 
According to Nasa experts, astronauts commonly experience effects such as a 'puffy face', 'chicken legs', vision changes, and sometimes even a slight increase in height during their initial days in space.

Topics : Indian Air Force International Space Station European Space Agency NASA space Earth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

